Box scores

Parkview Baptist 3, Capitol 0

Capitol 7 2 9

Parkview Baptist 25 25 25

Team leaders: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Taylor Daugherty (2 kills, 4 aces, 13 assists), Taylor Sharer (5 kills, 2 digs, ace), Amanda Blakeney (3 digs, 7 aces)

Team records: Capitol 4-11, 0-3 Division IV District 3; Parkview Baptist 19-9, 3-0

Catholic-Point Coupee 3, False River 1

Catholic Point Coupee 25 15 25 25

False River 14 25 12 23

Team leaders: CHSPC: Tori Cameron: 22 kills, 7 digs; Blaire Bizette: 10 kills, 16 digs; Anna Vosburg: 3 aces, 33 assists, 5 digs; Maecie Vince: 2 aces, 10 digs

Team records: CHSPC: 17-8, 6-0 district

Schedule

Tuesday

Central at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Belaire at McKinley, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Walker, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Capitol, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

St. John at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Martin’s at Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Baker at Capitol, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at White Castle, 5 p.m.

LSD at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.

Zachary at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

False River at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at The Brighton School, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Tara, 6 p.m.

Lee at McKinley, 6 p,m.

St. Scholastica at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.

West Feliciana at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at The Brighton School, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at St. John, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Tara, 6 p.m.

Central at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

University at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Walker at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Lee at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

View comments