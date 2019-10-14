Box scores
Parkview Baptist 3, Capitol 0
Capitol 7 2 9
Parkview Baptist 25 25 25
Team leaders: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Taylor Daugherty (2 kills, 4 aces, 13 assists), Taylor Sharer (5 kills, 2 digs, ace), Amanda Blakeney (3 digs, 7 aces)
Team records: Capitol 4-11, 0-3 Division IV District 3; Parkview Baptist 19-9, 3-0
Catholic-Point Coupee 3, False River 1
Catholic Point Coupee 25 15 25 25
False River 14 25 12 23
Team leaders: CHSPC: Tori Cameron: 22 kills, 7 digs; Blaire Bizette: 10 kills, 16 digs; Anna Vosburg: 3 aces, 33 assists, 5 digs; Maecie Vince: 2 aces, 10 digs
Team records: CHSPC: 17-8, 6-0 district
Schedule
Tuesday
Central at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Belaire at McKinley, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Walker, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Capitol, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
St. John at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Martin’s at Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Baker at Capitol, 5 p.m.
East Iberville at White Castle, 5 p.m.
LSD at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.
Zachary at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
False River at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at The Brighton School, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Tara, 6 p.m.
Lee at McKinley, 6 p,m.
St. Scholastica at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.
West Feliciana at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at The Brighton School, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at St. John, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Tara, 6 p.m.
Central at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
University at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Walker at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Lee at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.