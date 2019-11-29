There is an old-school simplicity to the offensive attack that Catholic-Pointe Coupee employs — but what it lacks in fancy, it more than makes up for in effectiveness.
With the Hornets' Wing-T offense holding onto the football for nearly 29 minutes Friday night, Catholic-PC proved to be too much for Southern Lab to handle, and the Hornets defeated the Kittens 21-8 in a Division IV semifinal game at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Seventh-seeded Catholic-PC (11-2) took a 21-0 lead late in the third quarter after Chayse Buriege returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown. Southern Lab (8-4) came in as the No. 6 seed but managed just eight first downs and didn’t have the firepower to recover.
“I’m the head coach and I take responsibility for not having my team ready to play,” Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “We came out flat, and it's my responsibility to see that doesn’t happen.”
Catholic-PC advances to the Division IV championship, where it will face No. 5 Ouachita Christian, a 56-41 winner over Country Day.
Matthew Grizaffi led Catholic-PC with 93 yards rushing, and the Hornets outgained Lab 289-176 in total yards. Matthew Langlois added 58 yards rushing and also played a key role for defensive secondary that blanketed the Kittens' receivers.
Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard had plenty of time to throw but completed just 3 of 16 passes for 47 yards with an interception.
Langlois’ 13-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter put Catholic-PC on top 14-0. Lab responded by driving inside the CPC 30 after the kickoff, before the game’s biggest play swung momentum for good.
On fourth-and-1 at the Catholic-PC 26, Izzard tried to leap over the line to make a first down. Instead, he lost the ball and Buriege scooped it up. The score by Buriege put Catholic-PC ahead 21-0 with 2:23 left in the third.
“Our kids just played their butts off,” Hornets coach David Simoneaux said. “It's been a five-year process. We had kids that started as freshmen on this field when we got beat 58-0. I wanted to build our kids up enough so we could come back and defend ourselves at some point, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Catholic-PC worked its game plan just the way it wanted in the first half.
The Hornets put together a 13-play, 71-yard scoring drive on their second possession. They picked up five first downs on the drive and ate up 6:16 of clock. By the time Aiden Vosburg scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak, only 30 remained in the first quarter.
Southern Lab took the kickoff and moved to a first down at the CPC 15 before stalling. Izzard’s pass for Michael Wicker on third-and-7 was broken up by Nick Carriere.
Vosburg had two long completions in the second quarter, both to Carriere, but the Hornets were unable to capitalize on either play.
Carriere’s first catch went for 44 yards to the Lab 20, but he fumbled as he was tackled, and Kenyon Andrews recovered for the Kittens. The second completion appeared to be good for a 71-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the half, but it was nullified by a holding penalty.