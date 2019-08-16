The LHSAA’s select schools moved closer to a final plan for their 2019 football championships, according to a Friday press release.
Catholic High Athletic Director J.P. Kelly confirmed that the four select football title games are scheduled for Dec. 5-7, a week before the LHSAA’s AllState Sugar Bowl/Prep Classic for nonselect schools at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Kelly also said that schools in three of the four select-school divisions have waived their right to host title games. As CEO of the Louisiana Select Association, Kelly leads the group charged with organizing the LHSAA's stand alone select title events for football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball that were approved by LHSAA membership in January.
Schools waiving their right to host football titles games paved the for the LSA to send out requests for proposals to host the first LHSAA Football Select State Championships to various venues across the state.
“We’re doing everything in accordance with the LHSAA’s 2019-20 bylaws,” Kelly said. “We cast a broad net, with request for proposals sent to colleges and other venues across the state. Venues have until Aug. 30 to submit bids and we’ll make a decision after that.”