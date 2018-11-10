University High is going to have to wait at least one more year for that elusive first state volleyball title.
The No. 4 Cubs (40-10) ran into a buzz saw Saturday afternoon, falling to top-seeded Archbishop Hannan in three games, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-13, in the Division IV state championship game at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
“I’m so proud of these girls for how hard they worked,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “For us to make it here after everything we lost last year was impressive in itself. The championship game just didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.
“Hannan is a very good team and jumped out to one of the best starts hitting the ball that I have seen in a very long time. They had us back on our heels a lot. We did what we could do; Hannan was just a better team this afternoon.”
Sophomore Colleen Temple led the Cubs with five kills and two blocks, and Elise Doomes had three kills and four kills. Junior Maggie Segar added a team-high 10 assists.
“We knew that they were going to be a tough team to compete with,” Segar said. “Everybody was nervous. It was the state championship match. We weren’t scared, just more excited and nervous.”
Allee Morris paced the Hawks (40-6) with 18 kills and seven blocks. Mikayla Boyer added 14 kills, and Grace Lagalante had a game-high 35 assists.
The Hawks dominated the match from the start, breaking out to a 13-5 advantage in the first game. None of the games were ever in question as Hannan built multiple double-digit leads.
“We were just trying to get a hand on the ball at times,” Johnson said. “Just trying to slow the ball down a little bit. If we could have slowed down the ball a little bit, then we believed we could have run down some balls and make some plays.
“Some of those hits (Hannan was making) were just amazing, and there wasn’t anything we could do about that.”
Hawks coach Rebekka Bonnafee meanwhile, helped Hannan (40-6) capture the school’s firstr state volleyball championship.
“This is what we have been working on for so long with these girls,” Bonnaffee said. “They really showed up today. They were awesome. We played very relaxed but still came out and dominated. Everything I asked them to do they did, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”