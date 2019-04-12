ST. AMANT — No. 4 St. Amant rallied in the fourth inning to propel the Gators to an 8-1 victory over No. 29 Live Oak in the bidistrict round of the Class 5A softball playoffs.
Live Oak grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but St. Amant responded with seven runs in the bottom of the inning. Payton Granier led off with a double and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Live Oak pitcher Emalea Dimaio walked five of the next seven batters before an RBI single by Kelsi Martine. Granier followed Martine’s RBI single with her own, and Rylee Rossi also had an RBI single in the inning.
In the inning, St. Amant batted around and scored seven runs on four hits, six walks and one error in the inning.
The seven runs were a welcomed site for St. Amant coach Amy Pitre as the Gators loaded the bases in the first and second innings but failed to score a run.
“This is the first playoff game some of these kids are in, and I saw a little bit of nerves,” Pitre said.
“It’s just going to take one, especially with this group. Hits are contagious. When one person gets it going, that momentum just keeps going. I think the buildup from the first bases loaded went to a second bases loaded. I just don’t think we had our best at bats. Then we settled down, and I think the nerves got off.”
Once St. Amant got the lead, pitcher Alyssa Romano went to work. She only allowed one runner in the final three innings and retired the final out herself with her 10th strikeout.
She gave up four hits, two walks and an unearned run.
Live Oak coach Michelle Morris said she knew St. Amant’s offense was likely to explode at some point, but she thought her team had gained confidence after escaping the first two innings. However, the struggles against Romano made things difficult for Live Oak.
“We expect (Romano) to always be on her 'A' game,” Morris said. “We faced her a couple years ago, and we think she’s only gotten more consistent and improved since then, so we do know she was the stronghold on their team.”
With the win, St. Amant moves on to play No. 13 West Monroe, which eliminated the Gators 1-0 in the second round of last year’s playoffs.