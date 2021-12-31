What was supposed to be the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic wound up featuring eight teams.
But the four-game boys basketball showcase held Thursday at Walker High featured a mix of intriguing elements that melded the past and present.
Catholic High, Scotlandville, host Walker and Zachary were the winners. A fifth game between Hahnville and Port Allen was canceled by a COVID-19 issue.
Walker’s 63-52 win over Class 4A L.B. Landry was a throwback matchup of sorts. The Wildcats beat the school then known as Landry-Walker in overtime to win the Class 5A title in 2018.
Zachary ousted St. Augustine 61-48 in the final game of the night. The game matched the LHSAA’s two Class defending 5A champions – Zachary and Division I St. Aug.
The Broncos and Purple Knights played in the same holiday tourney in Houston earlier in the week. All eight teams sought one last 2021 game before 2022 begins
“I think our mindset was good when we came in, but we had some defensive breakdowns in the third quarter,” Landry coach Rob Wallace said. “This was our first game back (after Christmas) and we wanted a quality opponent.”
Though the loss dropped a revamped St. Augustine team to 4-8 vs. Louisiana competition, Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton praised the Purple Knights.
“Their record is in no way indicative of the kind of team they are or will be later,” McClinton said. “They wanted to slow it down. I think we played their game.
“But we showed how far we have come in the halfcourt game. At the end, we did a good job of finishing and controlling the game.”
WALKER 63, LANDRY 52: Warren Young Jr. scored a game-high 28 points for Walker (14-3) just days removed from scoring his 1,000th career point.
Young and Donald Butler (15 points) were certainly in a zone. But it was the chance for the Wildcats, a 5A semifinalist last year, to face a zone.
“To be honest with you, we don’t see zone defenses all that often,” WHS coach Anthony Schiro said. “I was pleased with the way we adjusted to it.”
Class 4A Landry (14-6) got 19 points from guard Anthony Johnson. The score was tied at 29-29 at halftime and again at 51-51 less than four minutes left before Walker finished with an 11-1 run.
ZACHARY 61, ST. AUGUSTINE 48: Zachary (16-3) took the lead early, led by seven at halftime and remained in control. Jalen Bolden had 18 points to lead ZHS. Hubert Caliste Jr. (13) led St. Aug.
“We’ve played a lot of tough competition. That is what I want and that is what we came here for,” St. Aug coach Gerald Lewis said. “This will help make this group tougher and get them ready for district and hopefully another run at a state title.”
OTHER GAMES: Dorian Booker scored 27 points to lead Scotlandville (13-1) to a 66-54 win over Rayville, which got 18 points from Demarcus Dixon.
Dennis Hebert scored 12 points to pace a balanced attack in Catholic’s 66-44 win over Carencro in the day’s first game. Kyron Jackson had a game-high 21 points for Carencro.