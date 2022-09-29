CONNOR ACHEE
Catholic-PC RB, Sr.
Achee is a jack-of-all-trades who will be in the middle of the action when the Hornets host White Castle in a Class 1A showdown. He plays running back, quarterback and defensive back. Achee has 323 yards and a 12.9 yards per carry average for CHSPC, along with a team-high eight TDs.
DICKSON AGU
Dutchtown LB, Sr.
A Tulane commitment, Agu weighs 222 pounds and has combination of strength, speed and agility to make tackles at the line or in the open field for the Class 5A Griffins. Both attributes will be crucial this week vs. Carver, a team that can score quickly with its athleticism.
KADEN WILLIAMS
St. James RB, Sr.
Williams is not a big, bruising RB and ATH Khai Prean is the LSU commitment. Williams, who played as a freshman for St. James won the 3A title in 2019, may be one of the best defenses the Wildcats have vs. Woodlawn. He has run for 706 yards and 13 touchdowns.