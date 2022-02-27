Playing in an LHSAA basketball tournament in Hammond is technically not new for White Castle. Or for coach Tammy Washington Pierce, who also played for Southeastern Louisiana University.
But it a whole new ballgame for the players of the third-seeded Bulldogs, who face No. 2 North Central to tip off the Ochsner/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament. The Class 1A semifinal is set for 2 p.m. Monday at SLU’s University Center.
“The season started with a rough patch. We are young, we had injuries and they had to get used to us as coaches again,” Pierce explained. “Once we got everybody back out there on the floor, you could see us coming together as a team.
“We only have one senior. Even though they knew us as coaches, they still had to buy into what we wanted them to do. They have. We are excited to be where we are.”
White Castle makes its seventh tourney appearance overall and fourth in Hammond. It is the first tourney berth of Pierce's second stint as head coach.
The Bulldogs won eight of their final 11 regular-season games with their only losses coming to Class 5A Zachary, top-seeded Brusly of Class 3A and 5A Scotlandville, a Division I semifinalist.
Pierce stepped away from coaching as her sons played sports on various levels. Her oldest son, Darian, played basketball for Baton Rouge Community College this season. She has two other sons at White Castle and another in sixth grade.
With all that, Pierce said a return to high school coaching was a possibility with this group of youngsters. She returned as WCHS' girls basketball coach last fall.
“One of my assistants, Erica Jones, and I coached this group as middle schoolers when they were in fifth and sixth grade,” Pierce said. “We always told them if a coach was needed, I would come back and coach them again. We're both coaching them again.”
Cambrieion Link, a 5-foot-6 freshman, leads the WCHS with a 22 points per game average. Senior Chiquita Williams also averages in double figures.
North Central (21-8) is a traditional 1A power just two years removed from its most recent LHSAA title.
“They have a height advantage on us,” Pierce said. “It all comes down to pressure, as in pressure defense.
"We need to put pressure on them to keep them from settling into their halfcourt game. We have to handle what they throw at us with their defense and execute our offense too.”
Game notes
White Castle's most recent tourney appearance was a semifinal berth in 2020. The Bulldogs won a 1A title in Hammond in 2005 and most recently played a semifinal there in 2011.
WCHS also was the 1A runner-up in 2000 when they tourney was played in Monroe at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.