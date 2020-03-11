There was little Brother Martin could do to hold off Scotlandville on Wednesday night.
The Hornets defense forced 18 turnovers — 12 in the first half — and Scotlandville had more than enough offense as it ran away with an 88-45 win in the semifinals of the LHSAA Division I playoffs at Scotlandville.
Reece Beekman led the way with a triple-double — 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as Scotlandville (33-3) showed its championship pedigree.
Tai’reon Joseph made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points. Jonathan Horton had four blocks and 16 points while Carvell Teasett (15 points) and Zaheem Jackson (14 points) also hit double figures.
“We play the same way the whole game,” Beekman said. “Coach always tells us to play the same way for 32 minutes and have the same energy the whole game. When we saw the lead, we just kept pushing.”
Scotlandville advances to the Division I title game, and will host St. Augustine at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Brother Martin (29-5) did not resemble a team that was seeking its 30th win of the season. Crusaders coach Chris Biehl credited Scotlandville.
“We didn’t play a cupcake schedule,” Biehl said. “I’ll be honest, it's something I probably shouldn’t say, but it's the truth, in June and July as coaches we’re preparing for Scotlandville. At the end of the day in Division I you know where we are and Scotlandville is the team you have to beat.”
Brother Martin grabbed an early lead but was unable to keep up with Scotlandville.
Grant Delord’s jumper and an inside basket from Brock Ranlett gave the Crusaders a 4-2 lead. Scotlandville made six of its next eight shots to race out to a 15-2 lead.
Scotlandville’s Tai’reon Joseph had a 3-pointer and a dunk. Beekman’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Hornets a 22-5 lead heading to the second quarter.
The Hornets lead grew to 33-11 midway through the second quarter as the Hornets defense continued to harass the Crusaders. Joseph’s last-second 3-pointer capped a 12-2 closing run for Scotlandville, which led 45-13 at the half.
Scotlandville ended any hopes of a miraculous comeback in the third quarter. The Hornets missed their first two shots, and then made their next 10 to take a 70-25 lead after three quarters.
“These guys have been here for four years and I think they want to leave a legacy,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said of his team.
“We always talk about leaving a legacy. They’ve played on a national level, state, city — there’s nothing else we can see so I think we came in well-prepared.”