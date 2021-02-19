St. Michael and University High faced off a little more than three weeks ago and the game resulted in a 1-1 tie, so it was fitting that with a chance to advance to the Division III championship, 80 minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner.
The teams went through two 10-minute halves and one full five-minute golden goal period before Lily Mittendorf made a penalty kick on the last play of the second golden goal period to send U-High to a 2-1 win in the Division III semifinals Friday afternoon at Cub Stadium.
“Stress was my initial reaction, but I was excited,” Mittendorf said. “We practice pks at the end of every practice. We’re always prepared. I was just trying to go into it playing the corner, keeping simple, not trying to overthink it. I think I speak for everybody when I say we’re super excited to make it to the finals. Playoffs is kind of what everything is about and games like this is what make soccer so fun and exciting. I was just glad that I could step up for my team, get it in the corner and end the game.”
Both goalkeepers were busy all afternoon. U-High’s Olivia Schwehm and Kristen Rudge made key saves to keep the game tied. Schwehm finished with 20 saves, while Rudge earned 15 stops.
U-High (13-1-4) scored first in the 11th minute on Lundyn Ladner’s penalty kick goal. St. Michael (17-4-1) tied it up five minutes later on Abigail Denison’s goal.
The defenses bore down and held off the opposing offenses until the penalty kick was awarded on the final play of the second golden goal period.
“Cruel,” said St. Michael head coach Philip Silverman. “It was a pretty physical game. It seemed like it was in the run of play for the ref. It seemed unfair to either team to go that route. I’d rather settle it on the field. I think for the run of play, stylistically, I think we’re the better team. We’ve now played them for 190 minutes to 1-1. They’ve scored three times on us. Two penalty kicks and corner kick. They’ve only given up five goals in the last year and a half, and we’ve got two of them. The good news is I have a bunch of freshmen. It’s unfortunate for my five seniors that it had to go that way. They’ve meant so much to the program.”
U-High advances to face the winner of Parkview Baptist and Loyola, which is scheduled for Saturday.
“We gutted it out. It was exciting,” said U-High coach Melissa Ramsey. “It was an awesome game. St. Michael is a phenomenal team. We just gutted it out. The weather did not help, and the wind wasn’t in our favor half of the time, so it made it difficult to defend. We really had to make sure that we had good second defending off the first defending. They were just resilient. I’m very proud of them.”