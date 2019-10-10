The fantasy world for a high school football junkie would be one in which every game is a big one. Of course, that notion is not realistic.
But with a group of blockbuster district debuts, Week 6 for local teams in Class 5A/4A comes about as close as it gets. All games start at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think most people know this is the best team (coach Brett) Beard has had since he’s been at Live Oak,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “They are 5-0 and have done everything they were supposed to do. And you have a defending state champion against an unbeaten team. The atmosphere should be absolutely electric. I’m excited for our kids and their kids to have the chance to experience that.”
“For our guys it has become a routine,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “You take about 24 hours after the game off and then start preparing for the next high level opponent. This week it’s East Ascension.”
Live Oak (5-0) plays host to two-time defending Class 5A champion Zachary (2-2) in District 4-5A opener. Second-ranked Catholic (5-0) hosts No 8 East Ascension (4-1) at Memorial Stadium. The games highlight a series of district games in Class 5A/4A that punctuate the start not only a “second season” but also the second half of the 2019 regular season.
Also in 4-5A are Scotlandville (5-0) at Walker (3-2) and Denham Springs (1-4) at Central (5-0). St. Michael (2-3) travels to Plaquemine (1-4) for a key District 7-4A opener.
There are storylines and star players to note both the Zachary-LOHS and EAHS-Catholic games.
“Year after year, we watch these kids – ours and theirs – grow,” Live Oak’s Beard said. “We’ve gotten to see Keilon Brown and Chris Hilton make plays and the same for us with Jalen (Lee) and Kee (Hawkins).
“I believe our defensive line will have to play it’s best game. That puts it on Jalen (LSU commitment) and those guys to be disciplined and stay in their lanes to make plays, instead of letting Keilon go past them.”
Brown, Zachary’s quarterback and a Memphis commitment, has 407 rushing yards and just under 400 passing yards. The Broncos took some lumps early, losing to East Ascension and nationally-ranked Deerfield Beach, Fla. Hilton, a wide receiver and Louisiana’s top prospect for 2021, returned to the ZHS lineup last week. LOHS’ Hawkins, an Army commitment, has 567 rushing yards and 10 TDs.
A classic match-up of big play vs. big drives? Brewerton thinks so.
“The challenge for us is to get multiple hats on Hawkins,” Brewerton said. “We’ve seen him get hit in the backfield and still gain three yards on film. The goal on defense is to take away whatever the other team loves to do. It won’t be easy.”
The Catholic and East Ascension game also features possibilities. A year ago, the Spartans raced out to a 14-0 lead only to see Catholic score 35 second-half points. Two years ago, EAHS won a defensive battle.
“Catholic is good on both sides of the ball as you would expect,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “We need to take advantage of every opportunity we have against them on offense. We rested Cam (quarterback Cameron Jones) last week. He will need to make the right decisions.. Defensively, we know they can be explosive and quarterback is elusive and throws the ball well.”
Catholic QB Jackson Thomas set a school record with 15 straight completions in last week’s 52-50 win over St. Thomas More. Thomas has 807 yards passing with nine TDs, while EAHS’ Jones has 902 passing yards and 12 TDs.
The Bear s’ Josh Parker has 597 rushing yards. EAHS’ Steven McBride has 25 catches for 547 yards in the scheme of new offensive coordinator Nick Mitchell, the former Southern Lab and Port Allen head coach.
“What they have done is flipped their offense to put more emphasis to put their receivers in position to make more plays.”