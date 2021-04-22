GEISMAR — Catholic High pitcher Cole Cranford acknowledged the hardships a difficult early-season schedule produced but also credited the resilience the Bears exhibited down the stretch in capturing a district championship.
Cranford delivered a complete-game one-hitter and was part of another offensive outburst with three hits and a team-high four RBIs, leading the Bears to a 12-1 mercy-rule victory Thursday in six innings over Dutchtown at Griffin Park.
“We started off the season slow,” Cranford said of CHS’ 5-9 mark in mid-March. “We had a real tough schedule this year. We had a lot of hard-fought games that taught us a lot of lessons. Once we got to the middle of the season, we started having fun and just playing baseball.”
By virtue of its sweep of Dutchtown this week, Catholic (19-13, 8-2) — which has won six straight and 10 of its last 11 games — sewed up the outright District 5-5A title after East Ascension took a 6-2 victory over St. Amant (25-7, 7-3).
“Anytime you can win the district, that’s a huge honor and is a testament to the players in this program,” Catholic baseball coach Brad Bass said. “They’re battle-tested. We’ve been through everything that you can throw at us and they figured how to persevere. I’m so proud of this baseball team.”
Catholic slugged its way to an 11-9 win Tuesday over Dutchtown (23-10, 7-3) with five home runs and 11 hits. The Bears followed that with a 14-hit effort that included four doubles with Cranford, shortstop Eric Hebert (3 for 3, 2B) and designated hitter Trip Dobson (3 for 4, 2B) leading the way with center fielder Addison Ainsworth and second baseman Ben Robichaux combining to drive in five runs.
“I’m watching them play the last two games and I’m wondering how they loss 13 games,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnayder said. “They swing the bats up and down the lineup. They have talented arms, play solid defense. Just a good overall team.”
Cranford (2-2) encountered a difficult third inning in which he walked Tanner Vadnais with the bases loaded to make it 2-1. He only yielded an infield single to Ethan Mayeux in the fifth, walked three and struck out four in his 74-pitch outing.
It was Cranford’s two-run single in the second that ignited Catholic’s offense. The Bears made it 5-1 in the fifth on Robichaux’s two-run single inside the first-base bag before blowing the game open in the sixth, batting around to score seven runs on seven hits.
A two-run single from Ainsworth with the bases loaded was misplayed and enabled four runs to score for a 9-1 lead. Right fielder Daniel Harden had an RBI single, and Cranford capped his memorable evening with a shot to the left side that kicked off the third-base bag, resulting in a two-run double.
“We’ve been working hard all week,” Cranford said. “Trying to have fun, just go out there with no pressure and play some baseball.”