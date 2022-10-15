Darnell Lee has a 24-hour rule after each Friday game. But the East Ascension coach admitted he took an early peek at Denham Springs.
The two teams are first-time district rivals in the revamped 5-5A. But the fact that they scrimmaged each other last spring adds to the intrigue going into their Week 8 showdown.
“I see a couple of guys who have been put in different positions than they were before,” Lee said. “They are trying to get it together and find what works just like we are. Right now, I am more focused on how we play.
“There are thing we do need to clean up going into this week. But I have a lot of respect for them (Denham Springs). They are a tough team, a gritty team. And (Brett) Beard (DSHS head coach) is going to have them ready to play.”
Beard’s Yellow Jackets (6-1, 2-0) are off to the school's best start since the mid-1990s. After playing one of the toughest predistrict schedules in the state, Lee’s Spartans (3-4, 2-0) have outscored their first two 5-5A foe 73-35.
Dutchtown (4-3, 2-0) is the other 5-5A unbeaten and plays at St. Amant (3-4, 0-2) this Friday.
With their big wins in Week 7, Catholic (6-1, 2-0) and Zachary (5-1, 2-0) have established themselves as the District 4-5A frontrunners. The two schools won’t meet until Week 10. The same is true for the unbeatens in 6-4A, West Feliciana (7-0, 5-0) and Plaquemine (7-0, 6-0).
In 6-3A, Madison Prep (5-2, 4-0) handed University High (4-3, 2-1) its first league loss. Parkview Baptist (6-1, 3-1) is the other team in title contention. The Eagles meet U-High Week 10.
Lutcher (6-1) of District 7-4A and St. James (6-1) of 8-3A also are unbeaten in their respective districts. SJHS has six straight wins and a victory over 5A Hahnville Friday night gives Lutcher five wins in a row.
The Dunham School (6-1, 2-0) beat previously unbeaten Episcopal at home in District 6-2A Thursday night. The Tigers, who have won six in a row, face a stiff Week 8 challenge from East Feliciana (5-2, 2-0) on the road.
“Episcopal’s strength is running the ball and went right at our strength, our defensive front,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “They (East Feliciana) throw the ball kind of neutralizes our strength to some degree.
“Last year it was a shootout and I think we combined for over 100 points. All of their kids are back. Their quarterback (Mills Dawson) is going to be a college quarterback.
“And the have the big, tall receiver (Trey’Dez Green) who catches everybody’s attention. But they a group of other guys who can make plays too.”