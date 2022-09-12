BR.roundtablerun.091122 09 mw.JPG

Episcopal’s Molly Cramer, right, sprints to finish ahead of St. Joseph's Academy’s Michelle Daigle during the girls’ varsity race at the Episcopal Round Table Run Cross Country Meet at Highland Road Community Park in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Cramer finished second with a time of 18:12.44.

Polls compiled by the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.

Small schools

Boys

Rank Team 1st Points

1, Parkview (9) 96

2, Episcopal (1) 90

3, St. Michael 73

4, ED White 64

5, Newman 58

6, University 50

7, ESA 40

8, St. Martin's 32

9, John Curtis 16

10, Houma Christian 6

Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek, Menard, D' Arbonne Woods, Erath, St. Frederick, Ascension Catholic

Girls

Rank Team 1st Points

1, Episcopal (10) 100

2, E.D. White 90

3, University 72

4, St. Martin's 70

5, Newman 57

6, St. Thomas Aquinas 30

7, Parkview 29

8, Cedar Creek 24

9, St. Michael 23

10, Houma Christian 17

Others receiving votes: ARCA, St. Frederick, Ascension Episcopal, Central Private, ESA, Erath, West Feliciana.

Large Schools

Boys

Rank Team 1st Points

1, Jesuit (10) 100

2, Ruston 83

3, Parkway 72

4, Brother Martin 64

5, Catholic 51

6, Central Lafourche 50

7, Walker 41

8, Benton 30

9, Teurlings 24

10, Mandeville 20

Others receiving votes: Zachary, Holy Cross, Belle Chasse.

Girls

Rank Team 1st Points

1, St. Joseph's (10) 100

2, Ruston 90

3, Vandebilt 80

4, Mt. Carmel 68

5, Benton 60

6, Walker 50

7, St. Scholastica 33

8, Dutchtown 29

9, Parkway 26

10, Sacred Heart- NO 7

Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic, Byrd.

