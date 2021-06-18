The sound of multiple basketball bouncing off a hardwood court during warmups might sound like repeated dull thuds to many people.
But it was music to the ears of those on hand for summer league basketball at Broadmoor High. As he worked the concession stand, Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette peered around the corner to watch his players practice free throws and long-range jumpers.
“More than anything else, I’m just glad we’re back and able to do this,” said Gillette as he glanced toward the court. “We took a lot for granted before.
“Not being able to have summer league last year (because of the pandemic) was a game-changer. Now you don’t take anything for granted. I see smiles on faces. That is the best.”
The end of COVID-19 restrictions in late April brought back summer basketball in a big way for Baton Rouge area high schools. Woodlawn hosts boys summer league games in its two gyms on Mondays and Wednesdays. Broadmoor has games on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“This is great,” Liberty sophomore Howard Gaskins said. “I did not get to do this last year before ninth grade. I get to see some of the other teams and players. We see what we need to work on.”
Brusly, St. Michael and other schools also host games as teams and coaches work to get as much done in the month of June in advance of the AAU circuit play and family vacations in July.
Local schools are also hosting boys/girls youth basketball camps and holding their own team camps. Southern University was the site of a huge girls team camp last week.
At Broadmoor, the approach in Week 3 of summer play was measured and somewhat precise. Like most head coaches, Gillette steps back and has assistants handle coaching duties during games that consist of four nine-minute quarters on running time.
Games began at Broadmoor at 3:30 p.m. and at around 8:45 p.m. Gillette flickers the lights to prod the last two teams, Scotlandville and Madison Prep, and spectators to leave.
Other teams in the mix included East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tara, Capitol, Baker, Liberty and Southern Lab. Players on the benches jumped up and cheered when a fastbreak ended in a dunk or an easy basket. Schedules, lineups and game plans can shift quickly. And yes, there were postgame handshakes, fist bumps and a few hugs.
The impromptu Scotlandville-Madison Prep matchup was a late change. Both varsity teams had participated in a team camp hosted by Catholic earlier in the day. The crowd of parents and area coaches in the stands opposite the team benches saw the younger players for the two powerhouse programs.
Jehovah-Jireh senior John-Paul Ricks was wearing crocs, instead of sneakers, as he watched the Warriors in their summer league game against Liberty. Ricks offered encouragement and few tips for the Warriors.
“We were not sure who was going to play, but it ended up being the younger guys,” Ricks said. “This was a chance to watch them learn and grow.”
Coaches Carlos Sample of Scotlandville and Jeff Jones of Madison Prep were seated several chairs away from the end of the bench as they watched that final game at Broadmoor.
“The big thing is to work hard,” Sample said of summer league. “There will be mistakes. You correct them now.”
Jones added, “Everybody gets a chance to play. After last year, that is a good thing.”