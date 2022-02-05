Episcopal girls soccer coach Lynn Bradley knew by the time Karsyn Searles drew the Knights to within a goal with seven minutes to play, her team was running on fumes.
Despite a sense of urgency, sixth-seeded Episcopal wasn’t able to come all the way back from a two-goal deficit and dropped a 2-1 decision to No. 11 Episcopal School of Acadiana in a Division IV state regional playoff Saturday at Episcopal's Alumni Field.
“I knew we could come back into it, we changed our formation and pushed a little bit,” Bradley said. “It wasn’t our day. We pushed and got one back, but we had nothing left in the tank. We didn’t show up in the first half and it bit us.”
ESA got a goal from eight-grader Lila Pugliese in the 34th minute off an assist from Maddie Breaux and made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute on Anna Breaux’s breakaway goal. The Falcons (13-6-2) advanced to the quarterfinal round to face No. 19 Country Day.
“We had a lot of injuries and illnesses at the beginning of the year,” ESA coach Dione Leger said. “The last month has been the first time we’ve had a full squad. It’s a good time to jell together at the end of the season.”
ESA began its season 1-5-1. The Falcons have won their last four matches by a combined score of 22-1.
Episcopal (12-6-2) managed two shots in the first half with neither being on target. The Knights registered their first shot on goal in the 50th minute which ESA goalkeeper Sophie Lisecki easily gathered on one bounce.
“Our defense was outstanding,” Leger said. “They were very organized; had high communication and they just did an incredible job.”
ESA spent the majority of the second half on Episcopal’s half of the field, generating 9 of its 13 shots (10 on goal) during that stretch. After hitting the top of the cross bar, the Falcons had another near miss on a corner, but Episcopal eight-grade goalkeeper Maddie Teague stopped a header for one of her six saves.
Episcopal made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute when Searles followed up her own miss when Lisecki couldn’t secure the ball. But the Knights, who had five of seven shots on target, couldn’t produce the equalizer.
“I felt like we were the better team in the first half and didn’t take the opportunities we had, we could have pushed a little more,” Bradley said. “By the time the second half came around, ESA got a lot of confidence after us not doing what we should have done. It was evident the first half is what cost us the game.”