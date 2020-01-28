Finding a professional football player versatile enough to fill multiple roles is something only a few teams have. Taysom Hill is that player for the Orleans Saints.

Hill is now set to take one more role — serving as the guest speaker for The Advocate’s 35th annual Star of Stars high school sports awards ceremony.

A quarterback who also is productive as a running back, receiver and return specialist, Hill has been dubbed the Saints’ “Human Swiss Army Knife."

“I’m excited to be coming to Baton Rouge to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of high school athletes,” Hill said.

The 2019-20 Star of Stars event is set for Monday, May 18, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Event Center, with the Red Carpet Experience at 5:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

“We are very excited to have Taysom Hill headlining The Advocate’s Star of Stars event,” The Advocate’s publisher, Judi Terzotis, said. “We will honor the best and brightest prep athletes in our region with an ESPY-like experience. Taysom’s high-caliber character and commitment to service to his community is an excellent example for our youth to emulate.”

Tickets can be purchased now at www.TheAdvocate.com/StarOfStarsTickets. Early bird pricing ($35 plus fees) is available through Wednesday, April 1. Paretti Jaguar Land Rover of Baton Rouge is the Special Olympics Athletes of the Year sponsor, while Landmark Bank is a Silver Sponsor.

The event honors the top athletes in 13 boys sports and 12 girls sports and culminates with the selection of a boys and girls athletes of the year, each selected from three finalists by a panel.

Zachary High two-sport star Keilon Brown, a Memphis football signee, was the Boys Athlete of the Year winner in 2018-19. Brown, now a senior, earned all-state honors last fall in football and again will play baseball this spring.

Mary-Cathryn Comeaux of Brusly High was the 2018-19 Girls Athlete of the Year winner. Comeaux, a freshman softball player at Southeastern Louisiana University this spring, excelled in softball and volleyball in high school.

+14 What a night! Photos: Drew Brees, prep athletes headline Advocate's Star of Stars awards event New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and droves of talented Baton Rouge-area high school sports athletes stole the show Monday night at t…

The star-laden list of previous Athlete of the Year winners includes LSU, WNBA and Olympic women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus (Capitol); five-time volleyball Olympian Danielle Scott (Woodlawn); professional golfer Andrew Loupe (Episcopal); Olympic rowing competitor Meghan O’Leary (Episcopal) and first-round NFL draft picks Michael Clayton (Christian Life Academy) and Marcus Spears (Southern Lab).

Special Olympics Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year selections also will be honored for the third straight year. A Courage Award will be given to a player or coach who has overcome injury, illness or extreme hardship in order to compete.

A Spirit Award will honor a parent, booster or organization that has gone above and beyond to support a local high school program. Team of the Year and Coach of the Year awards also will be presented once again.

Multi-sport athletes like Comeaux and Brown are something the Saints’ Hill can relate to. He starred in football and track at Highland High in Pocatello, Idaho. Hill was Idaho’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2008 as a senior. He originally committed to Stanford, before shifting gears and opting to attend BYU in order to complete a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.

Though his college career was hampered by injuries, including one that led to a medical redshirt season, Hill passed for 6,929 yards and 43 touchdowns during his BYU career, including 2,323 yards passing and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Hill was not drafted by an NFL team and spent the 2017 season as a free agent quarterback with the Green Bay Packers. He joined the Saints in 2018.