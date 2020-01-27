Former LSU and WNBA standout Temeka Johnson was among the legions of people who took to social media to mourn the deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Johnson, now the head girls basketball coach at McKinley High, also offers an insider's view. In 2006, the former Bonnabel High player was the point guard for the Los Angeles Sparks coached by Bryant’s father, former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant.
“One thing you could never question was Kobe's love and passion for the game. He respected it and everybody who plays,” Johnson said. “His Dad was one of my favorite coaches. Not only was he a good coach, but he also made the game fun.
“Kobe used to come to our games and support us. He would bring his daughters by the locker room back then. If there was anything that involved basketball, he was engaged in it and wanted to be part of it.”
Johnson said she has followed Bryant on social media over the years and enjoyed watching videos posted by the former Los Angeles Lakers’ star of himself and his daughter.
“Since he (Bryant) retired from the NBA, you could see his growth as a writer, a father, a coach and businessman,” Johnson said. “You could also see her (Gianna’s) grow in those videos as a player and a young person.
"My heart goes out to the entire family … coach Bryant and his wife, along with Kobe’s wife and other daughters. They are special people.”