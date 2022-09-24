Yes, we made it … to football Week 5.
Though district play continues in 6-4A and 6-3A, one final week of nondistrict games in multiple classes will be a focal point.
Several Class 5A contests loom large the week before 4-5A and 5-5A begin league play.
For example, Zachary (2-1) travels to Winona, Mississippi, for its first game since quarterback Eli Holstein was sidelined by an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Winona is 4-0. Holstein, an Alabama commitment, is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Also, Catholic (3-1) hosts Carver (5-0) of Montgomery, Alabama, at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium on Friday. Class 3A St. James (3-1) plays at Woodlawn (2-2). The Panthers have won two straight and St. James has three straight wins.
Meanwhile, Scotlandville and Denham Springs face key road tests. Denham Springs, off to its first 4-0 since 1995, travels to Lafayette to take on 4A power St. Thomas More (3-1). Scotlandville (2-1) travels to the New Orleans area to play Archbishop Rummel (4-0), which beat Holy Cross on Saturday.
The schedule features three Thursday games, including Dunham (3-1) vs. Southern Lab (2-1) at Mumford. A year ago, the Tigers beat Southern Lab, and then the Kittens went on to win the Division IV select title.
Three district games stand out: St. Michael (2-2, 2-1) at Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0); Istrouma (3-1, 2-1) at West Feliciana (4-0, 2-0) in 6-4A; and University (2-2, 1-0) at Port Allen (2-2, 0-0), which makes its 6-3A debut.
Friday superlatives
Catholic running back Barry Remo II ran for 293 yards and four TDs in the Bears’ 49-28 win over St. Thomas More.
Central’s Glen Cage ran for 214 yards on 19 carries and also scored four TDs in the Wildcats’ 51-21 win over East Jefferson.
Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins, an LSU commitment, had 283 yards of offense in a 29-26 come-from-behind win over E.D. White.
Marlon Brown completed 8 of 15 passes for 188 yards and three TDs for Southern Lab in its road 34-20 win over Opelousas Catholic.
C'Zavian Teasett passed for 317 yards for Scotlandville in a 31-28 road loss to West Monroe.
Marrion Perry finished with 176 yards on 19 carries, scored one TD and had four 2-point conversions to help Slaughter Community Charter (4-0) remain unbeaten with a 44-16 win over Springfield.
Holly’s day
LSU commitment Trey Holly of Union Parish became Louisiana’s career rushing leader Friday night by bettering the mark of former LSU running back Nick Brossette of University High.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Holly ran for 250 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-12 victory over Bastrop and now has 8,707 career yards. Brossette had 8,704 yards during his career at U-High and is now part of Brian Kelly’s LSU staff as director of alumni relations and high school outreach.
Lagniappe
• Quarterback Arch Manning of Newman was sacked four times as Many used its defense and running game to beat the Greenies 25-17 in a marquee nondistict Class 2A game at Many.
Manning completed 8 of 20 passes for 80 yards and two TDs in Newman’s first game without star tight end Will Randle, who will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. Jamarlyn Garner led Many with 106 yards rushing.
• The LHSAA website listed top-ranked Karr of Class 5A with forfeits in its first three games Friday afternoon. The Cougars played St. Augustine on Saturday night.
The school declined comment Friday, and the LHSAA does not disclose the reasons for sanctions publicly.
• Mangham’s Jalen Williams accounted for 453 total yards and seven TDs in a 60-26 win over General Trass. The total included 285 yards rushing and five TDs.
A larger number — 656 yards — was initially reported on social media but later retracted due to yards Mangham lost on penalties.