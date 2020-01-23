Questions were asked, answered and debated for more than three hours Thursday as Baton Rouge area coaches and administrators continue to digest a massive agenda and the possibility of major changes at the LHSAA’s pre-convention area meeting.
Whether or not the LHSAA can bring its select/nonselect schools back together and the ways it might be done — including a proposal from the LHSAA’s executive committee that would require private schools to reapply for membership — were among the hot-button topics as expected during the meeting at the LHSAA office.
Just as significant were questions about proposed rule changes that would limit/alter eligibility for seventh, eighth and ninth-grade students. The LHSAA convention is set for Jan. 29-31 at the Crowne Plaza.
“At the end of the day, there can never be a level playing field, because there are so many different education models out there today. … This is not 1990,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “This is my fifth out of six area meetings (around the state), and the questions asked are different at each one. What I’m looking for is one more vote to bring us bring us back together.
“I was asked (by the executive committee in June) to see if we could do something to bring schools back together or keep the split from spreading. We’re one proposal away from a split in all sports. Then, where would we be?”
Amy Groves Lowe, the LHSAA’s constitutional attorney, encouraged those present to go through the revamped constitution and encouraged them to pose questions. She said the executive committee wants the membership to approve major changes and dismissed concerns that the group is using item 4.4.4 to make sweeping change without membership approval. Bonine said the LHSAA will make as much additional documentation about proposed constitutional and proposed changes and their rationale available online for members.
Neil Weiner, The Dunham School’s athletic director, was the first to speak out on private schools’ concerns.
“I don’t understand why it is proposed that the private schools be removed from the association and that they have to allowed back in if we’re following the rules when you have public schools that are being fined for violation of rules,” Weiner said. “Why are so many rules catered to be against the way that our private schools are structured? I love the LHSAA and everything I’ve ever sent to the executive committee or the director has been to bring us back together.”
Why reapply?
Catholic High principal Lisa Harvey asked Bonine to request that the executive committee remove its proposal that would take the words “private schools” out of the constitution, requiring them to reapply to the executive committee over the summer.
“As a private school principal, I have never voted for the split ever. I want one association, and I appreciate you being transparent,” Harvey said. “But I’m struggling to understand the proposal put up by the executive committee to remove private schools. I’ve heard there will be criteria to get back in the association. What does that mean?”
Bonine had a precise response, “I would say 90 to 95 percent of the association’s schools do what they’re supposed to do. They just don’t play each other for championship honors. Those criteria (for private school admission) have not been set, but it would give the executive committee the chance to look at schools and see if they’ve been fined or had sportsmanship hearings.”
School entrance issues
The executive committee’s decision to remove Louisiana Act 465 from its handbook and proposals to only allow seventh and eighth-grade students at schools in its smallest classifications — Class 1A, B and C also were scrutinized.
In 2011, a court ruled that Act 465 no longer applied to the LHSAA once it was deemed to be a private organization and not quasi-public as it was for many years. But it remained in the LHSAA’s rules.
The purpose of Act 465 was to allow faith-based schools, particularly parochial schools, who do not have feeder schools located in their physical attendance zone, to offer ninth-grade eligibility for students who transfer from the same faith schools located in other area zones and be eligible as ninth graders.
Bonine told the group that having those out-of-zone students eligible, even for sub-varsity competition, was viewed as an enticement for private schools. He did say that schools could opt to allow ineligible ninth-graders athletes to practice, but not play.
Harvey said 70 percent of Catholic High’s freshman students who enter the school for the first time come from outside its assigned attendance zone. She said the figure for St. Michael is 60 percent. An unintended consequence for smaller schools, including Episcopal, would be that students enrolled in their school since elementary grades would also be ineligible as freshmen.
“I’m sorry, but that just isn’t right to tell a girl who has been in school with us since kindergarten that she isn’t eligible in ninth grade,” Episcopal athletic director Randy Richard said. “I think you tell anyone outside this meeting that, they would think that is wrong. It’s not like we can go create an Episcopalian school district.”
Strength in numbers?
Richard and others, including Independence athletic director Scott Shaffett, noted the difficulties 2A schools have fielding teams on multiple levels in sports without using seventh and eighth-graders. Shaffett and Dunham’s Weiner said it is particularly significant for some girls sports. They asked Bonine to provide a breakdown of seventh and eighth-grade athletes registered to the membership. The possibility of including those students in enrollment figures instead of just grades nine through 12 also was noted.
Discussion of plans that would attach a multiplier to select-school enrollment was limited, with Weiner saying that if a multiplier would help bring the LHSAA together, he would go for it.
Other prime points
Lee High athletic director Brandon White and Baton Rouge High principal Nan McCann stated the case for their schools, whose freshmen were ruled ineligible for varsity competition by a rule change for full magnet schools that passed a year ago.
White said 90 percent of Lee’s freshmen come from outside the school’s LSU area attendance zone. McCann noted that the Act 465 decision could put private schools/full magnet schools in the same boat with them.
Bonine told the group to give him figures, detailing the number of students that would be impacted by the changes to member schools next week.
• Bonine affirmed that BRHS and Lee, as full magnet schools, are the only EBR public schools deemed select under one proposal. The proposal would change some nonselect schools to select schools because an application is required for admission. EBR schools with magnet programs would not fall in this category.
• Constitutional items will require a two-thirds vote to ratify next week. Bylaw changes will take a simple majority.