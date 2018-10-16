The Dunham School clearly has one football player who performs like a super hero. But five-star recruit Derek Stingley isn’t the only one in this Marvel Universe.
While Stingley has been a star on offense, defense and special teams, the “Ant Man” linebacker corps has bolstered the overall defensive play for the unbeaten Tigers, who host Northeast in a District 7-2A game Friday.
Dunham’s five-man linebacker crew prides itself on being small but fierce like the character in the movie played by Paul Rudd. None are taller than 5-foot-9 and only one is heavier than 170 pounds. Yet they’ve been a big part of the defense, carrying the 7-0 Tigers through a string of 16 straight scoreless quarters, the equivalent of four games.
The 3-3 stack defense Dunham employs at least four and sometimes five Ant Man linebackers: Connor Bown (5-7, 170); Cobin Leindecker (5-9, 200); Nic Suire (5-4, 160); Isaiah Arceneaux (5-7, 160); and Kalante Wilson (5-5, 140).
The nickname came from defensive coordinator Randy Leindecker, who is Cobin’s father, while watching from a distance during fall practice. Even for a Class 2A school, these Tigers are smaller than average.
“We looked so small but we were flying around everywhere and I thought, ‘We look like a bunch of ants,’ ” Randy Leindecker said. “It looked like we had 14 or 15 guys on defense; small, quick and getting to the football.”
The players picked up on it immediately.
“The name stuck and we loved it,” Bown said. “We’re smaller but athletic and can make plays, and we have a lot of heart. Every play we may be smaller than the guy we’re tackling but we’re swarming like ants.”
The Ant Men stood tall in the season opener when Dunham beat Central, the District 4-5A co-leader 36-34 at Central. Bown, Leindecker, Arceneaux and Suire combined to tackle a Central ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety for the two-point margin of victory.
“One guy from Central was saying, ‘You’re tiny; why are you even here? He blocked me hard a couple times and threw me on the ground like ‘Get out of here little kid.’
Said Cobin Leindecker: “A team may come in and start laughing but then we get after them and swarm them.”
The elder Leindecker said some teams get a surprise after seeing game tape.
“They feel like they can line up and beat us up a little bit until the game actually starts,” he said. “These kids are some hitters as well. They aren’t not afraid to hit. They are all short, stocky and fast.”
The Ant Men get a big assist from the linemen in front of them — C.J. Falgoust, Grant Rabel and Rhett Guidry — who go 6-4, 6-2 and 6-5. Their tying up offensive linemen allows the linebackers to flow to the ball.
“Sometimes they like to mess with us,” Suite said. “They’ll say, ‘Come on ants. How’s the weather down there?’ ”
The fact that four of the five have started at least three years makes them even better. Randy Leindecker said it allows him to make adjustments and tweak the scheme during the game without losing effectiveness. But he loves watching them play bigger than their bodies.
“We preach heart to our kids on defense,” he said. “It’s not about athletic ability or size. It’s how big the heart is. If we have more heart than our opponent we’ll win the game in the fourth quarter.”