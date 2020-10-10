Unfinished business Sunday and a slate of high-profile Week 3 games should provide more insight into how the LHSAA’s COVID-19 delayed football season plays out for local/area teams.
A little over a week after playing one No. 1 team in Class 4A, Edna Karr, Catholic High (1-1) gets to illustrate a football version of both sides now.
The Bears are ranked second in Class 5A. They host the other 4A No. 1, St. Thomas More) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium for the week's top nondistrict game.
“(STM) is, without a doubt, the best passing high school team I’ve played in my years of coaching,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “They have a tight end, multiple receivers and they use all the field. They keep coming at you the whole game.”
Parkview Baptist (2-0, 1-0) hosts fourth-ranked University (2-0, 1-0) for a pivotal District 7-3A game also at 7 p.m. Friday. Once again, the Baton Rouge area schedule includes nine Thursday games.
“When you look at U-High, especially on defense, the speed is the first thing you see,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. “The running back (Derrick) Graham is the key to the offense, and he played well against us last year.
“We are excited to be in a position to play a game with a lot at stake. But we also know there are things we need to clean up early in the week in order to be ready.”
Before Week 3 play begins, two Sunday games will complete a Hurricane Delta altered Week 2 schedule. Madison Prep returns to Brusly at 2 p.m. Sunday to complete a game halted with 2:44 left in the first half and MPA leading 18-7.
Also at 2 p.m., 10th-ranked Scotlandville of 5A (1-0) hosts 2A St. Helena (0-1). Fifth-ranked Zachary (1-0) saw its Sunday game with No. 6 Lake Charles College Prep (1-0) of Class 3A canceled because of storm damage.
In a non-COVID-19 year with no 25% capacity limit, the St. Thomas More-Catholic game would be a real crowd- pleaser. The Cougars are led by junior quarterback Walker Howard, an LSU commitment and the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard.
In STM’s Week 2, 61-7 win over Walker on Wednesday night, Howard was 10 of 13 for 289 yards and four TDs — all in the first half. Fertitta said Catholic’s 34-31 loss to Karr on Wednesday was part of an important growth process.
“Look, last year after the Karr game I am sure the date for our game was circled on their calendar,” Fertitta said. “The same thing probably happened with St. Thomas More as soon as the game-winning field goal went through the uprights.
“We go into each game expecting to get the best shot the other team has. We want those challenges.”
Thursday notes
One late scheduling change saw Denham Springs (0-2) move its nondistrict game against Westgate (2-0) from Friday to Thursday.
The most intriguing Thursday matchup sends eighth-ranked Episcopal (2-0) of Class 2A to New Roads to face Class 1A No. 4 Catholic-Pointe Coupee (1-1). CHSPC lost 61-57 to Riverside Academy in the final seconds of its Week 2 game.