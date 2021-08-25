LHSAA sanctions against two schools and COVID-19 issues led to key football jamboree changes Wednesday.
Baker’s Thursday jamboree against White Castle was canceled Wednesday as Baker city and school officials confirmed the COVID-19 death of a Patrick Sanders, a 14-year-old freshman football player for the Buffaloes.
Fallout from the altercation at the end of a scrimmage between East Ascension and Central last week officially sidelined both teams. EAHS was scheduled to play rival Dutchtown on Thursday night, leaving the Griffins without a jamboree opponent.
Both schools submitted reports to the LHSAA on the 90-second incident that happened as the teams shook hands following the scrimmage played last Thursday at Central. The LHSAA then issued sanctions to the schools. Those sanctions put EAHS out of its jamboree.
Central opted out of the EBR Kickoff Classic on Monday as part of what coach Sid Edwards called a "program reset." The school was also dealing with the recent death of assistant coach Brandon O'Neal.
“We accept responsibility for our role in what happened,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “This is an experience to learn from as we move forward.”
Up next for EAHS is a Week 1 matchup against Zachary. Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said his school spoke with six other schools about coming to its Thursday jamboree, but wasn't able to secure an opponent.
The Griffins’ new artificial turf is in place and scheduled for certification Thursday morning. Mistretta said his team will now play an intrasquad scrimmage Thursday afternoon.
“We thought we were going to get someone to come play us,” Mistretta said. “Those schools had other options and decided to go with those.”
White Castle was scheduled to play at Baker. The Bulldogs are now set to play Tara in the first game of Friday’s EBR Kickoff Classic jamboree at Scotlandville. Northeast was scheduled to play Tara but dropped out early Wednesday because of COVID protocols.
Northeast athletic director David Masterson confirmed the decision to drop out the jamboree was COVID-related.
The late changes leave two jamborees in the Baton Rouge area Thursday. Southern Lab hosts Amite at A.W. Mumford Stadium with varsity action set for 7 p.m. Ascension Catholic plays at Episcopal in another 7 p.m. matchup.
Friday’s EBR Kickoff Classic schedule has changed twice before Thursday with both Central and Collegiate Baton Rouge dropping out.
Those Monday changes prompted EBR athletic director Lynn Williamson to shift Belaire from the Broadmoor portion of the event to Scotlandville. The Bengals will host Scotlandville, the team Central was originally scheduled to play.
Friday notes
The inaugural Red Stick Rumble at Memorial Stadium and Woodlawn Jamboree at Woodlawn help highlight Friday's jamboree action.
Parkview Baptist takes on St. Michael in the first Red Stick Rumble game set for 5:30 p.m. Catholic High takes on University in the second game.
Meanwhile, Woodlawn hosts reigning Class 3A champion Madison Prep with varsity action set for 7 p.m.
Liberty makes its varsity debut in the EBR at Broadmoor contest set for about 7:15 p.m. The Patriots play McKinley.
Also, The Dunham School will retire the number of LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. at 6:45 p.m. Friday, before the Tigers’ varsity jamboree game against Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.