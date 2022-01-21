Makeriah Harris won’t be the only 16-year-old at the LSU High School Qualifier indoor track meet with lofty goals, but the Scotlandville sophomore’s potential to attain them sets her apart.
“I want to go for the (meet) records in the (60-meter) hurdles and the 400 meters this week,” Harris said. “Lately I have been working on being able to push through and go my hardest at the end of races.
“Over the last two years I got taller and stronger. I started with the 400 when I was younger and added the hurdles. I like them both.”
Not only does Harris like both events, she's excelled in both heading into the qualifier meet that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House.
Harris sat out last year after transferring from Plaquemine to Scotlandville. She ranked among the Class 4A elite for Plaquemine as a middle-schooler.
Two weeks ago, Harris picked up where she left off. She earned Outstanding In-State Performer honors at the LSU Indoor Classic that opened Louisiana’s indoor track season.
Harris won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.72 seconds and the 400 in 56.78. She also was part of the Hornets’ winning 4x400 relay team. Harris will compete in those events and the 4x200 relay Saturday.
The fact that Harris’ mother, Ursula, is the new Scotlandville track coach adds another element to the story, but not a negative one. Ursula Harris is a former Shady Grove sprinter.
“I have some great coaches working with me," Ursula Harris said. "Makeriah does whatever any of us ask her to do. She is a dedicated and serious athlete, and I am not just saying that because she is my daughter.”
Saturday’s meet is the first of two large qualifier meets that set the stage for the LHSAA state indoor meet on Feb. 19 at LSU.
Both marks Harris seek this week are notable. The 60-meter hurdle meet record of 8.45 seconds was set by Baton Rouge High star Mikiah Brisco, who won an NCAA 100-meter dash title at LSU and competed in the Olympic Trials last spring.
In the 400, Harris would have to trim nearly two seconds to break the meet mark. She views both races with a critical eye, working to improve technically with her arms.
Though this meet marks the middle of the indoor season, Harris also looks toward the outdoor season where she will add the 300 hurdles to her repertoire.