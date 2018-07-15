Southern Lab seniors Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis, both LSU commitments, announced Sunday night on Twitter that they had received invitations to play in the All-American Bowl for the nation's top high school players Jan. 5 in San Antonio.
Thomas is a guard and Davis a running back.
They join three other LSU commitments — Dunham's Derek Stingley Jr., a defensive back; long snapper Quentin Skinner from Georgia; and linebacker Marcel Brooks from Texas — in the game, which was formerly known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. It features 100 of the nation's best high school players and will air on NBC.