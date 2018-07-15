146br.Kentwoodsouthernlab.110416.jpg

Southern Lab's Tyrion Davis, an LSU commitment, gets caught up in his blockers legs as he advances the ball downfield against Kentwood last season at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern Lab seniors Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis, both LSU commitments, announced Sunday night on Twitter that they had received invitations to play in the All-American Bowl for the nation's top high school players Jan. 5 in San Antonio.

Thomas is a guard and Davis a running back.

They join three other LSU commitments — Dunham's Derek Stingley Jr., a defensive back; long snapper Quentin Skinner from Georgia; and linebacker Marcel Brooks from Texas — in the game, which was formerly known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. It features 100 of the nation's best high school players and will air on NBC.

