SULPHUR — Falling behind in a game against a Class B foe does not happen to Holden very often. When fourth-seeded Florien took a 6-4 lead in the top of the fourth inning, the Rockets’ Gracie Duffy responded in a big way.
Duffy launched the first pitch she saw from Florien’s Sarah McDaniel over the center field fence for three-run home run which set the tone for Holden to claim a 10-6 victory in a semifinal game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Softball tournament Friday at Frasch Park.
Pitcher Tia Holmes tossed a perfect game in defending champion Many’s 11-0 semifinal victory over Doyle in Class 2A that also was played Friday.
“I am really proud of the way we played today,” first-year Holden coach Raven Tauzin said. “They did not panic … they stayed focus and just kept fighting when we fell behind.”
Four-time defending champion Holden (24-8) plays seventh-seeded Anacoco (25-8) at noon Saturday in the Class B final that is a rematch of the 2021 final.
The Rockets pounded out 10 hits in the semifinals. Madison McDonald was 2-4 with three RBI to lead the winners. Duffy had the three-run homer and also scored three runs.
Florien (21-10) pitched around Holden’s star pitcher Taylor Douglas, who entered the game with 19 home runs on the season. Douglas was walked intentionally three times and had one hit.
In the circle, Douglas yielded six runs on six hits and struck out three. She held Florien scoreless over the final three innings, allowing only one baserunner and no hits. Maddie Chreene (2-4, four RBI was the top hitter for the Black Cats.
MANY 11, DOYLE 0: This game was a rematch of last year’s 2A final also won by Many. Holmes struck out eight for the Tigers (27-5). Many got 11 hits in the five-inning game.
Many took control by scoring 10 runs in the first three innings as Doyle (26-10) used three pitchers.
“We had a really good season … the girls should be proud of themselves,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “To be as young as we are, we do have a lot of really big wins this year. Getting to Sulphur with the young team we had is a big accomplishment.”
Brooklyn Jenkins led the Many offense with two hits and three RBI.