For most wrestlers, the Greater Baton Rouge City Championships was an important stepping-stone ahead of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament.
The desire not to make a misstep was powerful motivation for Brusly High’s Andrew Trahan.
“Last year I made it to the finals, and I got beat pretty bad,” a smiling Trahan said. “I did not want that to happen this time. State is big … but I have been waiting for this tournament since last year.”
It did not take Trahan (41-5), a junior, long to prove his point. He needed just 56 seconds to pin East Ascension’s Josiah Wakefield in the 145-pound weight class final. It was the shortest match of the final session Saturday at Catholic High.
The impressive finish came with an added bonus — Trahan was selected as the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weight classes for the annual meet. Meanwhile, East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney remained unbeaten and was the Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weight classes.
Mahoney (77-0) also won by fall, pinning Catholic’s Canon Hunt in 3 minutes, 37 seconds in the 170-pound final. If there is any pressure associated with Mahoney, a senior, being unbeaten this late in the season it did not show.
“No, I just love to wrestle and be around my team,” Mahoney said when asked about feeling pressure. “This is always a great tournament. It’s good to win it, and I’m proud of how my team did too.”
Host Catholic won its sixth straight City title with 293 points. The Bears also had six individual champions. East Ascension was second at 220, followed by St. Amant (185) and Live Oak (173).
East Ascension also made history in another way. Sophomore Alyssa Quezaire (28-14) placed sixth at 113 pounds for EAHS, becoming the first girl to ever earn a place finish at the annual City tourney.
Catholic was among the teams competing with full lineups for the first time in weeks because of injuries and illness. For example, football standout Connor Finucane (7-0) pinned Gavin Soniat of East Ascension in 4:35 at 285 pounds in the tourney’s final match.
“Some of these guys haven’t wrestled in a month or more, so it was good to give them a chance to shake off some cobwebs and see where their conditioning is,” Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “Overall, I thought we did well. There were a couple of semifinals I thought we could have done a little better in.
“We didn’t win every final we were in, but all the competition we had was quality. It’s like I said before about the tournament, you could see some of these matches again in either the semifinals or finals at state. The competition here is always good.”
The Bears built a lead before the finals and then got off to a fast start with wins by Ethan Winchester (106), Ethan Ourso (113) and Mason Acosta (120) to open the finals. Live Oak’s Clayton Hill (49-2), one of the top Division II competitors, recorded the first pin while winning at 126.
Peter Kelly (132) and Ian Wyble (160) were the other winners for Division I Catholic in the final meet before the LHSAA tourney Feb. 14-15 in Bossier City.
City Championships
At Catholic High
Team totals: 1, Catholic 293. 2, East Ascension 220. 3, St. Amant 185. 4, Live Oak 173. 5, Zachary 152. 6, Brusly 142.5. 7, Dutchtown 108. 8, Baton Rouge High 89. 9, St. Michael 74. 10, Central 65. 11, Plaquemine 28.5. 12, Walker 10. 13, Episcopal 6, Istrouma 6. 15, Dunham 2.
Top individuals
106 pounds: Ethan Winchester, Catholic, dec. Cole Mire, Dutchtown, 7-2; Third place: Davis Bourgeois, East Ascension, dec. Ethan White, Zachary, 5-1.
113: Ethan Ourso, Catholic, dec. Andrew Lusby, Live Oak, 7-4; Third place: Ty Didier, St. Amant, dec. Xavier Parms, Baton Rouge, 6-0.
120: Mason Acosta, Catholic, dec. George Kim, St. Michael, 7-5; Third place: Logan Anderson, St. Amant, by fall Berend Grandt, Baton Rouge, 4:08.
126: Clayton Hill, Live Oak, by fall Hunter Goodson, Catholic, 3:21; Third place: Jace Chenevert, St. Amant, by fall Dorian Wilkinson, St. Michael, 4:31.
132: Peter Kelly, Catholic, by fall Jacob Cardwell, St. Amant, 5:29; Third place: Anthony Krass, East Ascension, by fall, Dennis White, Zachary, 3:00.
138: Corey Brownell, St. Amant, dec. Jamarius Koshko, East Ascension, 7-; Third place: Calep Balcuns, Brusly, dec. Martin Helouin, Catholic 10-4.
145: Andrew Trahan, Brusly, by fall Josiah Wakefield, East Ascension, :56; Third place: Jaden Snyder, St. Amant, dec. Rayden Ingram, Live Oak, 12-5.
152: Brad Mahoney, East Ascension, major dec. Toby Richard, Catholic, 14-4; Third place: Jack Manchego, Live Oak, dec. Ethan Reyna, Dutchtown, 13-11.
160: Ian Wyble, Catholic, dec. Santos Ramos, East Ascension, 8-2; Third place: Conrad Mitchell, St. Amant, by fall Tre Williams, Zachary, 2:52.
170: Trent Mahoney, East Ascension, by fall Canon Hunt, Catholic, 3:37; Third place: Javion Batiste, Zachary, dec. Shad Sheffie, St. Michael, 6-5.
182: Jarin Meyer, Baton Rouge High, major dec. Macullen Mire, Catholic, 16-6; Third place: Austin Reason dec. Nawab Singh, Live Oak, 13-11.
195: Austin Cook, Live Oak, dec, Alex Newman, St. Amant, 9-7; Third place: Andrew Evans, Catholic, dec. Hayden Harris, Dutchtown, 7-4.
220: Brian Amis, Brusly, dec. Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 2-1; Third place: Demond Garner, St. Michael, major dec. Tyler Tullier, Central, 11-2.
285: Connor Finucane, Catholic, by fall Gavin Soniat, East Ascension, 4:35; Third place: Trent Bowers, Brusly, dec. Josiah Strebeck, Plaquemine, 5-2.