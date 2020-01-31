Both proposals aimed at bringing the LHSAA's select/nonselect schools back together were rejected on the final day of the LHSAA's annual convention.

The LHSAA proposal that would have required a 1.5 multiplier and other factors failed 230-105. A proposal by North Vermilion's Tommy Byler passed 179-165, but did not meet the two-thirds vote required to make a constitutional change.

Byler's proposal would have brought six football classes and cut the number of title games from nine to six in football and 12 to eight in all other sports.

Opponents of the plans, most notably Northwood's Shannon Wall, said the plans did not address the reasons for the split — illegal recruiting of athletes by private schools.

This is a developing story. More details to come.