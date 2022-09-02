After nearly an hour of lightning delays to open the season, Shelton Sampson Jr. came to play in Catholic High’s 37-35 barn-burner loss to Our Lady of Good Counsel on Friday night.
But with four seconds left in the game the Falcons lined up directly between the hashes and kicker Ryan Capriotti knocked in a 25-year field goal to send Our Lady of Good Counsel back to Olney, Maryland, with their second win of the season.
How it was won
The Bears offense in its entirety was crisp, as quarterback Daniel Beale looked downfield early and often for Sampson, an LSU commitment, and another senior wide receiver, Daniel Harden.
Beale settled into a shotgun look and steadily worked out routes to his underneath receivers. What ensued was a big night for junior running back Barry Remo, who carved up a Falcons that was too focused on the passing game.
It was Remo’s first good game as a feature back in head coach David Simoneaux’s offense after spending the 2021 season as an understudy to Corey Singleton and Tae Nicholas.
Catholic’s run defense left some to be desired. The Falcon trio of Pey Pey Nelson, Dilin Jones and Kamari Randall found little resistance after the line of scrimmage on their way to a combined 25 carries for 267 yards and 3 TDs.
The Bears' defense managed to keep junior quarterback Frankie Weaver somewhat in check through the air. Weaver completed just eight of 13 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown, with a large chunk of yardage coming from a 58-yard screen pass to Randall that went for a touchdown.
Player of the Game
Shelton Sampson Jr., WR, Catholic: Maybe it was the catch in traffic in between three defenders or maybe it was the crowd-energizing opening kick return after a long delay. But Sampson made his presence known in a big way, even without the ball in hands.
Sampson routinely forced the Falcons’ safeties to cheat to his side of the field, and Beale took advantage by finding Harden and Cohen LeBlanc to move the chains.
All night, Sampson looked to be in midseason form. He also returned the opening kickoff 98 yards down to the two-yard line. The four-star pass catcher didn’t stop there though: He wracked up nine catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the non-district loss.
Notable
• The second game of the home-and-home series was a much closer contest than the first, when the Bears dominated Our Lady of Good Counsel 38-10 in Maryland.
• While Kamari Randall made his presence known in the run game as well, the senior returned a botched punt for a touchdown late in the third quarter to give Our Lady of Good Counsel its first lead of the game, 35-28.
• The 73 combined points was Catholic’s highest-scoring contest since Week 6 of last season, when the Bears and East Ascension combined for 77.