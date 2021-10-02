Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Capitol (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley
St. John (7-1A) vs. East Iberville (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown
Beau Chene (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Tara (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
University (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
West Feliciana (7-3A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)
Bogalusa (8-3A) at Albany (8-3A)
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at E.D. White (9-3A)
Lutcher (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)
Dunham (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)
Springfield (9-2A) at Pearl River (9-4A)
Catholic-PC (5-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A)
Ferriday (2-2A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at White Castle (6-1A)