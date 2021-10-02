BR.scotlandvilleasension.091021 HS 648.JPG

East Ascension quarterback Troy Dunn (8) throws a pass against Scotlandville, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Dutchtown High's Griffin Stadium in Dutchtown, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Capitol (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

St. John (7-1A) vs. East Iberville (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown

Beau Chene (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

St. Michael (7-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Tara (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

University (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)

Bogalusa (8-3A) at Albany (8-3A)

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at E.D. White (9-3A)

Lutcher (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)

Dunham (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Port Allen (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)

Springfield (9-2A) at Pearl River (9-4A)

Catholic-PC (5-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A)

Ferriday (2-2A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at White Castle (6-1A)

