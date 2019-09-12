As he scanned the list of team entries for the 41st Round Table Run, Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin offered a blunt assessment.
“This is nuts,” Duplechin said. “But I do think it’s good to have this many teams in one location. This is going to be the biggest race in the 40-year history.”
The Round Table run, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park, highlights a weekend that also features two volleyball tournaments and a swim meet.
Dutchtown’s Lady Griffins tournament began Thursday at Team Sportsplex and concludes Saturday. The Tara Invitational tourney begins at 4 p.m. Friday and also concludes Saturday. The Capital City Swim League’s second fall meet begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
A total of 73 boys/girls varsity teams are entered in the RTR. Action begins with a one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. The three-mile girls varsity is set for 8:20, followed by the three-mile boys varsity race at 9. Two middle school races and junior varsity race also are planned. Boys/girls entries total 748 for the two varsity races.
“This is only the second week of the season and at this point, people are just looking to get times,” Duplechin said. “The down side of a big race is that it can be hard to get out ahead of the pack. And if do, going too fast this early in the season, especially with the heat and humidity, can be tough.”
Volleyball
Pool play at the Lady Griffins tournament resumes at 1 p.m. Saturday at Team Sportsplex.
The annual tourney includes local/area teams along with a cross-section of others across the state. Bossier City-based Airline High is making the longest trip. The title game is set for 8 a.m. Saturday.
Action at Tara begins with pool play at 4 p.m. Friday and continues at 8 a.m. Saturday. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tara’s tourney also features a Shreveport area team, Evangel Christian, and schools from a variety of classifications, including two newer volleyball programs, The Brighton School and Cristo Rey.
Swimming
Teams set to compete in Saturday’s CCSL meet include Dutchtown, St. Amant, East Ascension and Lutcher.
Competitors from Parkview Baptist and St. Joseph’s Academy also are entered.
Schedules
Volleyball
Saturday
Lady Griffins Tournament
At Team Sportsplex
Live Oak vs. Parkview Baptist, St. Martinville vs. East Ascension, Sam Houston vs. Denham Springs, Springfield vs. Zachary, West Feliciana vs. Airline, 1 p.m.
Lakeshore vs. Live Oak, Fontainebleau vs. Riverside Academy, Dutchtown vs. Livonia, Zachary vs. Lutcher, St. Martinville vs. Ascension Catholic, 2 p.m.
Parkview vs. Airline, Ascension Catholic vs. Fontainebleau, Ascension Christian vs. Sam Houston, Springfield vs. St. Michael, Denham Springs vs. Livonia, 3 p.m.
Live Oak vs. West Feliciana, Riverside vs. St. Martinville, Dutchtown vs. Sam Houston, Zachary vs. Country Day, Lutcher vs. Springfield, 4 p.m.
Airline vs. Lakeshore, East Ascension vs. Fontainebleau, Livonia vs. Ascension Christian, St. Michael vs. Zachary, 5 p.m.
Airline vs. Live Oak, Fontainebleau vs. St. Martinville, Livonia vs. Sam Houston, Country Day vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.
Bracket play
Pool winners meet in semifinals, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Tara Invitational
Friday
Baker vs. Lee, Istrouma vs. Scotlandville, 4 p.m.
Tara vs. Baker, Runnels vs. Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
Bright vs. Evangel Christian, Scotlandville vs. Highland Baptist, 6 p.m.
Family Christian vs. Madison Prep, Woodlawn vs. Glen Oaks, 7 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Brighton, Glen Oaks vs. Runnels, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Evangel vs. Family Christian, Northeast vs. Woodlawn, 8 a.m.
Baker vs. Cristo Rey, Highland vs. Walker, 9 a.m.
Madison Prep vs. Evangel, Glen Oaks vs. Northeast, 10 a.m.
Cristo Rey vs. Tara, Walker vs. Scotlandville, 11 a.m.
Family Christian vs. Brighton, Northeast vs. Runnels, noon
Lee vs. Cristo Rey, Highland vs. Istrouma, 1 p.m.
Tara vs. Lee, Istrouma vs. Walker, 2 p.m.
Bracket play, 3 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.