Have you ever been told that if you keep doing things the same way, you will probably get the same result? If you have, I have a team with just the story for you.
Championships are a way of life at St. Joseph’s Academy in cross country, volleyball and swimming. Basketball had not made a serious run at the LHSAA tourney since the 1990s.
With six players returning for their senior year, SJA coach deLynn Stelly made changes designed to take advantage of player experience and the Division I select system's eight-team playoff bracket.
The fifth-seeded Redstickers (15-18) lost to top-seeded John Curtis (27-4) before the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament the last two years. And the teams meet again at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in a Division I semifinal.
I know what you’re thinking — they got the same thing. Well … not exactly. The difference was a tougher schedule that led to a matchup with the Patriots in a later round. Instead of packing up equipment last week, the Redstickers have been game-planning and getting more attention than ever from classmates, alumni, etc., with the school's LHSAA tourney berth.
“We had a group of seniors coming back who are good basketball players,” Stelly said. “They may not be as athletic as the top players, but they know the game. I knew they would embrace the work load.”
The schedule included a couple of new tournaments, including one at Archbishop Chapelle, which proved to be fortuitous. St. Joseph’s went to Chapelle for its quarterfinal game last week and came away with a win to advance to LHSAA tourney.
“Coach Stelly making the changes she did meant a lot to us,” guard Lindsey Lutgring said. “It showed how much confidence she had in us. I love breaking down film and working on how to execute game plans. We all got into that and worked hard to get better.”
Lutgring and SJA's leading scorer Tori Collier said the other things you expect to hear about a team that breaks through to a new level.
“We all got closer as a team and became friends,” Collier said. “It wasn’t just the seniors and then the other players. Everybody has a role. I think we're leaving our mark on the program.”
For Stelly, the daughter of legendary U-High football coach Willis Stelly, the payback is as much about grins as it is wins. And the memories.
“It has been fun to see the support we’ve gotten within the school,” Stelly said. “Teachers have congratulated them. So have the other students. They earned the recognition."
This is obviously not the usual shoot the rock and become a rock star story. But it is a good one.
Kudos to Eagles
Parkview Baptist entered the boys basketball playoffs with just five wins. That did not keep the Eagles from pulling off one of the biggest upsets so far.
PBS went on the road to Shreveport and defeated second-seeded Loyola Prep 46-43 in Division II action Tuesday night. Notable win for first-year coach Jermaine Williams.