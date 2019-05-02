Catholic of New Iberia scored four runs in the eighth inning and took advantage of four Dunham errors in the game to score a 7-3 upset of the No. 1 seed Tigers in the Division III select quarterfinal series at Dunham on Thursday.
The teams will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday. A third game would follow, if necessary.
Dunham (24-8) went into the seventh inning down 3-1 but Nick Cambias worked Panther starting pitcher Jacob Poe for a walk after fouling off several pitches and Jackson Boone followed with a two-run homer over the left-field fence.
But the No. 8-seed visitors (18-17) answered immediately. Poe led off the eighth with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. One out later Avery Guidry walked and both runners came around to score when Nick Borne singled to right field and Boone fumbled the ball. Dunham had a chance to get Guidry at the plate but the relay throw bounced past catcher Nic Suire.
The Panthers padded their lead when Isaac Thibodeaux doubled home Borne and scored when he stole third and came home on Suire's throwing error.
Catholic-NI took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Dunham ace Stephen Still. Poe walked and went to third on an infield hit and error by Dunham second baseman James Calliouet. Alex Guilbeau drilled a single up the middle to score Poe.
The Panthers added to their lead in the fifth when Isaac Thibodeaux led off with a double and was sacrificed to third. After Dylan LeBlanc was hit by a pitch, Peter LeBlanc scored Thibodeaux with a squeeze bunt and Dylan LeBlanc went to third on Still’s throwing error on the play. A groundout by Poe brought LeBlanc home to make it 3-0.
Dunham made it 3-1 in the sixth on a single by Coby Semien and a double by Will Ashby, but Ashby was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple to end the inning.