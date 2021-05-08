Some might call it an embarrassment of riches. For Baton Rouge, it was just another highly successful Class 5A day at the LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field meet.
St. Joseph’s Academy won the girls team title for the second time in a row. Zachary had the meet’s two Outstanding Performers and placed second in both the girls and boys divisions Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“I think we were something like a 20-point underdog going into this meet based on regional rankings and season bests,” SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. “We told the girls all week just to control what you control and maximize what we were capable of doing.”
The Redstickers did that, scoring 32 points in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters and 34 points in the jumps on the way to 84 points, ahead of Zachary at 73. SJA could be the first 5A team to sweep cross country, indoor track and outdoor track titles in the same year.
Ruston regained the lead on the Zachary boys after the 200 meters and went on to score 82.5 points to place first, ahead of the Broncos at 67.
“We came out here and gave our best, and that is all you can ask for,” Zachary coach Chris Carrier said. “Hats off to St. Joseph’s and Ruston. I think we had a great year … we’ve broken over 10 school records. These kids have grown, moved up and improved.”
The Broncos’ Kenson Tate and Orsciana Beard were selected the meet’s top performers. Tate was the long jump champion in 23 feet, 8 inches, was second in the 200 meters and third in the 100.
“It is our senior year and we wanted to go out with a bang,” Tate said. “We wanted to go 1-2 in everything. But we were also battling great competitors today. I think we did the best we could.”
Beard ran a personal best of 14.34 to win the 100 hurdles, was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
“I have been working really hard on my hurdles and getting out of the blocks. To be able to PR here means a lot," Beard said. "I did not do as well as I wanted to in the triple jump. But I was able to secure points for my team.”
LSU football signee Chris Hilton Jr. was a double winner, taking first in the high jump (6-7½) and 400 (47.50).
Zachary's girls took the lead over St. Joseph's (69 to 66) through 12 events with a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Ultimately, SJA played to its distance and field strengths. Sophie Martin won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters with teammate Maddie Gardiner taking third in both races.
“The time was not exactly what I wanted,” Martin said after the 1,600. “But points for the team is what really counts.”
Ava Riche (long jump, pole vault), Riley Wilson (high jump) and Rebecca Bordelon (javelin) had pivotal second places in the field for SJA.
There were other top marks too. Had it been a wind-legal race, Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton would have broken the 100 meters record. Her winning time of 11.39 seconds was a personal best by three-tenths of a second.
Woodlawn’s Lanard Harris was the runner-up in both boys hurdles events to Kashie Crockett of Ouachita. Crockett ran the nation’s top time of 36.42 to set a 5A and composite record. Harris (36.91) ranks No. 4 nationally and also bested both previous LHSAA marks.