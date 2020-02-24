Nonselect
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(32) Sam Houston (15-15) at (1) Natchitoches Central (27-3)
(17) East Jefferson (19-7) at (16) H.L. Bourgeois (26-7)
(24) Central Lafourche (17-13) at (9) Walker (21-7)
(25) Airline (13-14) at (8) Comeaux (23-6)
(28) Live Oak (13-15) at (5) Lafayette (24-4)
(21) Woodlawn-BR (24-10) at (12) Zachary (24-9)
(20) Parkway (19-11) at (13) East Ascension (22-8)
(29) Slidell (16-16) at (4) Bonnabel (23-6)
(30) Higgins (14-10) at (3) New Iberia (26-4)
(19) St. Amant (21-10) at (14) West Monroe (21-8)
(22) Mandeville (22-12) at (11) Captain Shreve (23-8)
(27) West Ouachita (21-10) at (6) Alexandria (27-6)
(26) Grace King (22-11) at (7) Ponchatoula (24-8)
(23) Thibodaux (16-13) at (10) Hahnville (23-9)
(18) Central-BR (19-8) at (15) Southwood (21-8)
(31) Acadiana (11-15) at (2) Ouachita Parish (23-5)
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(32) South Lafourche (12-18) at (1) Peabody (30-3)
(17) Carencro (11-15) at (16) Neville (17-14)
(24) Westgate (10-15) at (9) Eleanor McMain (21-11)
(25) Beau Chene (14-17) at (8) Rayne (22-11)
(28) Landry-Walker (14-18) at (5) Woodlawn-Shreve (22-8)
(21) South Terrebonne (18-10) at (12) Opelousas (20-9)
(20) Bastrop (14-12) at (13) Helen Cox (25-8)
(29) Cecilia (14-18) at (4) Assumption (27-7)
(30) LaGrange (15-17) at (3) Huntington (27-7)
(19) Washington-Marion (15-10) at (14) Plaquemine (22-10)
(22) Edna Karr (15-17) at (11) B.T. Washington (20-9)
(27) North Vermilion (15-11) at (6) George Washington Carver (22-8)
(26) Northside (14-17) at (7) Salmen (19-6)
(23) Warren Easton (19-12) at (10) Lakeshore (23-4)
(18) A.J. Ellender (15-13) at (15) Tioga (16-13)
(31) Northwood-Shreve (14-13) at (2) Breaux Bridge (24-8)
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(32) Grant (12-14) at (1) Bossier (30-3)
(17) Crowley (20-8) at (16) South Beauregard (16-12)
(24) Glen Oaks (16-12) at (9) Richwood (22-9)
(25) Kaplan (17-13) at (8) Patterson (23-10)
(28) Union Parish (10-14) at (5) Booker T. Washington-N.O. (25-9)
(21) Loranger (21-11) at (12) Ville Platte (24-10)
(20) Carroll (11-20) at (13) Marksville (24-10)
(29) Jewel Sumner (12-12) at (4) Brusly (25-5)
(30) Jennings (9-16) at (3) Madison Prep (24-7)
(19) Green Oaks (14-13) at (14) Iowa (21-7)
(22) Donaldsonville (15-16) at (11) Sophie B. Wright (19-10)
(27) Caldwell (12-13) at (6) Jena (26-5)
(26) Sterlington (17-16) at (7) Lutcher (21-6)
(23) Westlake (13-12) at (10) St. Martinville (25-8)
(18) Baker (17-13) at (15) Northwest (22-10)
(31) Abbeville (9-17) at (2) Wossman (29-3)
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(32) Delcambre (16-16) at (1) Port Allen (25-6)
(17) Independence (14-12) at (16) West St. Mary (16-14)
(24) Amite (17-16) at (9) Vinton (20-5)
(25) Port Barre (12-13) at (8) Lake Arthur (18-10)
(28) French Settlement (16-16) at (5) Franklin (23-8)
(21) Lakeside (15-15) at (12) Bunkie (15-10)
(20) Ferriday (11-11) at (13) East Feliciana (17-12)
(29) Morris Jeff Community (12-14) at (4) Lakeview
(30) Kentwood (9-13) at (3) Red River (19-7)
(19) North Caddo (15-17) at (14) Avoyelles (14-14)
(22) Pickering (16-15) at (11) Winnfield (13-13)
(27) Varnado (22-5) at (6) Madison (22-5)
(26) South Plaquemines (12-15) at (7) Doyle (23-7)
(23) Oakdale (15-10) at (10) Jonesboro-Hodge (14-12)
(18) Mangham (15-11) at (15) Rapides (14-14)
(31) St. Helena College & Career Academy (10-17) at (2) Rayville (23-5)
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(1) North Central (23-7) BYE
(17) Montgomery (9-15) at (16) Plain Dealing (11-14)
(24) Oberlin (5-17) at (9) Delhi (18-12)
(25) Sicily Island (4-21) at (8) White Castle (13-10)
(28) Basile (3-20) at (5) Oak Grove (18-13)
(21) Delta Charter (6-15) at (12) West St. John (12-18)
(20) Gueydan (10-16) at (13) Elton (16-11)
(29) Magnolia School of Excellence (0-20) at (4) Tensas (24-9)
(3) Lincoln Preparatory School (19-6) BYE
(19) Merryville (11-20) at (14) Northwood-Lena (12-14)
(22) Ringgold (10-18) at (11) Homer (13-17)
(27) East Beauregard (5-21) at (6) East Iberville (18-9)
(26) Haynesville (4-15) at (7) Logansport (14-7)
(23) LaSalle (6-18) at (10) Arcadia (16-10)
(18) Block (12-10) at (15) Centerville (12-14)
(2) Grand Lake (29-1) BYE
Class B
Bidistrict
(1) Simsboro (30-4) BYE
(17) Florien (16-16) at (16) Holden (16-15)
(24) Forest (14-17) at (9) Fairview (23-11)
(25) Lacassine (14-24) at (8) Elizabeth (19-12)
(28) Saline (3-23) at (5) Pitkin (21-8)
(21) Glenmora (11-18) at (12) Quitman (22-14)
(20) Negreet (18-20) at (13) Anacoco (18-19)
(29) Converse (7-28) at (4) Zwolle (24-9)
(30) Maurepas (0-30) at (3) Hathaway (30-5)
(19) Bell City (10-20) at (14) Weston (17-14)
(22) Dodson (22-15) at (11) Midland (19-17)
(27) Castor (5-27) at (6) JS Clark Leadership Academy (22-10)
(26) Oak Hill (8-22) at (7) Monterey (23-4)
(23) Stanley (9-21) at (10) Singer (20-8)
(18) Choudrant (16-17) at (15) Mt. Hermon (22-15)
(2) Doyline (29-2) BYE
Class C
Bidistrict
(1) Summerfield (16-10) BYE
(17) Evans (8-27) at (16) Georgetown (13-18)
(9) Ebarb (21-16) BYE
(8) Atlanta (15-16) BYE
(5) Phoenix (15-14) BYE
(21) Plainview (10-17) at (12) Gibsland-Coleman (11-17)
(20) Downsville (5-29) at (13) Starks (18-11)
(4) Pleasant Hill (25-9) BYE
(3) Hornbeck (27-11) BYE
(19) Johnson Bayou (4-24) at (14) Kilbourne (17-12)
(11) Grand Isle (17-10) BYE
(6) Simpson (20-14) BYE
(7) Calvin (19-9) BYE
(10) Epps (16-15) BYE
(18) Reeves (4-25) at (15) Hackberry (13-18)
(2) Hicks (31-8) BYE
Select
Division I
Regional
(1) Scotlandville (31-3) BYE
(9) Jesuit (13-14) at (8) Shaw (16-13)
(12) C.E. Byrd (13-14) at (5) Holy Cross (21-11)
(4) Brother Martin (28-4) BYE
(3) Catholic-BR (29-4) BYE
(11) Rummel (12-15) at (6) St. Paul’s (21-9)
(10) John Curtis (9-19) at (7) McKinley (21-12)
(2) St. Augustine (29-1) BYE
Division II
Regional
(16) Vandebilt Catholic (5-26) at (1) St. Thomas More (22-4)
(9) Thomas Jefferson (19-11) at (8) St. Michael (18-13)
(12) Teurlings Catholic (13-18) at (5) St. Louis (21-4)
(13) Lusher Charter (8-20) at (4) Lee (22-9)
(14) David Thibodaux (6-22) at (3) De La Salle (26-5)
(11) Hannan (13-16) at (6) E.D. White (24-5)
(10) Loyola (14-18) at (7) Parkview Baptist (20-8)
(15) Ben Franklin (11-12) at (2) University (26-6)
Division III
Regional
(1) Dunham (19-10) BYE
(9) Notre Dame (12-11) at (8) Catholic-NI (16-12)
(12) Houma Christian (6-18) at (5) Newman (21-8)
(13) Cristo Rey (7-20) at (4) Menard (23-10)
(14) Pope John Paul II (5-25) at (3) Episcopal (24-7)
(11) St. Thomas Aquinas (7-16) at (6) Northlake Christian (19-12)
(10) Ascension Episcopal (17-14) at (7) St. Charles (23-11)
(2) Lafayette Christian (23-9) BYE
Division IV
Regional
(16) Westminster Christian (18-15) at (1) Crescent City (19-11)
(9) Central Catholic (19-11) at (8) Riverside Academy (14-14)
(12) St. Frederick (21-9) at (5) Southern Lab (18-13)
(13) St. Martin’s (16-10) at (4) St. Mary’s-Natchitoches (23-5)
(14) St. Edmund (12-11) at (3) Opelousas Catholic (22-7)
(11) Vermilion Catholic (19-9) at (6) Calvary Baptist (20-9)
(10) Ascension Catholic (17-13) at (7) Metairie Park Country Day (11-12)
(15) St. John (13-19) at (2) Hamilton Christian (24-7)
Division V
Regoinal
(1) Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) BYE
(9) Claiborne Christian (7-25) at (8) Grace Christian (10-17)
(12) Baton Rouge International (0-3) at (5) Northside Christian (15-14)
(4) Episcopal School of Acadiana (17-14) BYE
(3) Family Christian (25-17) BYE
(11) St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (5-20) at (6) New Living Word (14-15)
(10) University Academy of Cenla (5-26) at (7) Christ Episcopal (11-15)
(2) Runnels (16-23) BYE