Results from Classes 2A, 1A, B and C at the LHSAA State Cross Country Championships hosted Monday at Northwestern State.
Boys
Class C
Team results: 1. Hornbeck, 15. 2. Grand Isle, 73. 3. Claiborne Christian, 105. 4. Plainview, 106. 5. Northside Christian, 120. 6. Hackberry, 123. 7. Georgetown, 147
Individuals: 1. Christian Condon, Hornbeck, 17:42.2. 2. John Jett, Hornbeck, 17:52.8. 3. Cayden Fox, Hornbeck, 18:47.3. 4. Rodney Nolen, Hornbeck, 18:54.4. 5. Cameron Jennings, First Baptist Christian, 18:56.0. 6. Lane Williamson, Evans, 18:59.0. 7. Joseph Nolen, Hornbeck, 19:26.1. 8. Jaren Mitcham, Hornbeck, 19:32.0. 9. Tristin McCullough, Grand Isle, 19:42.5. 10. Parker Alexander, Hornbeck, 19:54.1
Class B
Team results: 1. Episcopal of Acadiana, 42. 2. Christ Episcopal, 63. 3. Grace Christian, 84. 4. Midland, 104. 5. Anacoco, 124. 6. Lacassine, 141. 7. Choudrant, 163. 8. Glenmora, 204. 9. Hathaway, 230. 10. Negreet, 290.
Individuals: 1. Jake Tournillion, Christ Episcopal, 16:21.1. 2. Christian Herpin, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 16:39.3. 3. Steven Habetz, Midland, 16:39.7. 4. Black Glorioso, Oak Hill, 16:56.4. 5. Peter Kaiser, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 17:03.8. 6. Cade Fookes, Grace Christian, 17:29.6. 7. Marcus Moses, Christ Episcopal, 17:31.8. 8. Micah Shively, Grace Christian, 17:32.8. 9. Charlie Blanchard, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 17:35.4. 10. Matthew Magnano, Grace Christian, 17:35.9.
Class 1A
Team results: 1. Country Day, 38. 2. Ouachita Christian, 68. 3. Ascension Catholic, 81. 4. Cedar Creek, 99. 5. St. Martin’s Episcopal, 137. 6. Westminster Christian Academy, 144; 7. Slaughter Community Charter, 186. 8. Highland Baptist, 211. 9. Covenant Christian, 253. 10. Opelousas Catholic, 271.
Individuals: 1. Wilbert Odem, Country Day, 16:40.1. 2. Garrett Sepulvado, Calvary Baptist, 16:52.4. 3. Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic, 17:00.2. 4. James Emonet, Country Day, 17:06.9. 5. John Caplan, Country Day, 17:10.9. 6. Jay Parker, Ouachita Christian, 17:13.9. 7. William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 17:18.6. 8. Joseph Geier, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 17:20.0. 9. Jayce Wimbish, Ouachita Christian, 17:20.3. 10. Blake Verdigets, St. Martin’s Episcopal, 17:20.3.
Class 2A
Team results: 1. Episcopal, 47. 2. Dunham, 53. 3. Menard, 101. 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 119. 5. Rosepine 131. 6. Newman, 146. 7. Houma Christian, 171. 8. Pope John Paul II, 213. 9. Avoyelles Public Charter, 266. 10. Morris Jeff Community, 294.
Individuals: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 16:13.0. 2. Peyton Chiasson, Pope John Paul II, 16:19.1. 3. Cristhiam Velasquez, D’Arbonne Woods Charter, 16:41.2. 4. Antonio Delgado, Houma Christian, 16:57.9. 5. Clifford Gowen, Many, 17:00.9. 6. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 17:05.6. 7. Charles Beard, Menard, 17:06.2. 8. Miles Pelton, Dunham, 17:06.4. 9. Gavin Bankston, St. Thomas Aquinas, 17:15.2. 10. Tucker Harrell, Episcopal, 17:18.3.
Girls
Class C
Team results: 1. Hornbeck, 32. 2. Claiborne Christian, 44. 3. Hackberry, 67. 4. Grand Isle, 8.
Individuals: 1. Anisten Dunn, Claiborne Christian, 21:37.5. 2. Ella Osborne, Claiborne Christian, 22:38.2. 3. Hannah Dahlhoff, Hornbeck, 22:43.9. 4. Jayda James, Hornbeck, 22:51.3. 5. Londyn Resweber, Grand Isle, 22:52.4. 6. Julia Borne, Harrisonburg, 23:03.3. 7. Blaine Picou, Hackberry, 23:25.4. 8. Elizabeth Borne, Harrisonburg, 23:59.7. 9. Kayleigh Park, Hornbeck, 24:03.6. 10. Hailey O’Banion, Hornbeck, 24:09.6.
Class B
Team results: 1. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 24. 2. Christ Episcopal, 37. 3. Lacassine, 122. 4. Grace Christian, 142. 5. Anacoco, 148. 6. Choudrant, 157. 7. Castor, 164. 8. Hathaway, 168. 9. Converse, 182.
Individuals: 1. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 19:03.1. 2. Aline Malek, Episocpal School of Acadiana, 19:16.0. 3. Taylor Guillotte, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 19:55.7. 4. Ava Grace Hebert, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 20:11.4. 5. Addie Lee, Christ Episcopal, 20:19.0; 6. Noah Watson, Christ Episcopal, 20:36.6. 7. Peyton Sievers, Midland, 20:47.5. 8. Madeline Breaux, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 21:00.7. 9. Bailey Guillotte, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 21:01.6. 10. Ellianna Desormeaux, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 21:09.0.
Class 1A
Team results: 1. St. Martin’s Episcopal, 40. 2. Country Day, 50. 3. Cedar Creek, 88. 4. St. Frederick, 118. 5. Highland Baptist, 144. 6. Westminster Christian Academy, 158. 7. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 190. 8. St. Mary’s, 196. 9. Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 223. 10. Merryville, 233.
Individuals: 1. Ansley Long, Cedar Creek, 18:36.9. 2. Isabella Bartholomew, St. Martin’s Episcopal, 19:56.0. 3. Janelle Powers, Country Day, 20:16.8. 4. Marsala Trahan, St. Frederick, 20:23.7. 5. Emma Morton, Country Day, 20:27.5. 6. Rian McManus, St. Martin’s Episcopal, 20:41.5. 7. Layla Clement, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 20:45.5. 8. Kaitlyn Hall, St. Martin’s Episcopal, 20:52.7. 9. Ellisyn Davis, Westminster Christian Academy, 20:58.0. 10. Caroline James, Cedar Creek, 21:01.8.
Class 2A
Team results: 1. Episcopal, 24. 2. Newman, 85. 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 92. 4. McGehee, 115. 5. Menard, 121. 6. Rosepine, 157. 7. Avoyelles Public Charter, 209. 8. Houma Christian, 219. 9. New Iberia Catholic, 222. 10. Northlake Christian, 254.
Individuals: 1. Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 18:45.0. 2. Scarlett Spender, Episcopal, 18:53.4. 3. Ava Hartman; Newman, 19:20.1. 4. Riley Ries, Dunham, 19:40.5. 5. Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur, 19:49.6. 6. Ivy Jiang, Episcopal, 19:51.2. 7. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 19:59.4. 8. Ellie Schmidt, McGehee, 20:10.4. 9. Sophia Jeffers, Rosepine, 20:13.2. 10. Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 20:16.7.