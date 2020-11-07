BR.plaquemineistrouma.110620.10.jpg
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

McKinley (5-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzalaes Primary School

Class 3A and below

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

East Iberville (7-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

North Central (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Ellender (8-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Livonia (6-4A) at Cecilia (6-4A)

Istrouma (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

University (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at Beau Chene (6-4A)

Lutcher (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. James (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Port Allen (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)

Capitol (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Kentwood (9-2A) at St. Helena (9-2A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

