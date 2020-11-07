Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
McKinley (5-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzalaes Primary School
Class 3A and below
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
East Iberville (7-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
North Central (5-1A) vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Ellender (8-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Livonia (6-4A) at Cecilia (6-4A)
Istrouma (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Tara (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
University (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at Beau Chene (6-4A)
Lutcher (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. James (8-3A) at Patterson (8-3A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)
Capitol (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Kentwood (9-2A) at St. Helena (9-2A)
Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)