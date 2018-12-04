Boys basketball
Episcopal 61, East Iberville 49
Episcopal 10 11 18 22-61
East Iberville 12 6 16 15-49
SCORING: East Iberville: Ja’Tory Hardest 17, Ty Darville 9, Mandrill Williams 9, Mike Tripette 5, Dedrick Wilson 5, Kendall Brown 4; Episcopal: Ricky Volland 17, Brandan Garrido 14, DJ Morgan 11, Kaplan McMains 6, Thomas Besselman 5, Dylan Mehrotra 5, Austin Jamison 3
3-POINT GOALS: East Iberville 5 (Danville 3, Williams 1, Tripette 1)
Records: Episcopal 6-2, East Iberville 2-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 51, East Iberville 21
Family Christian 84, Lutheran 32
Lutheran 9 11 4 8-32
Family Christian 24 19 23 18-84
SCORING: LUTHERAN: J. Fortenbury 13, B. Charles 13, K. Karros 6; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Cam Young 14, Chance Martin 14, Isaac Dickey 14, Blake Turner 12, AJ Mercier 9, Greg Dunbar 8, Bryson Martin 7, Ethan Hubbard 3, Mike Landry 2
3-POINT GOALS: Lutheran 2 (Fortenbury 2); Family Christian 4 (Martin 4)
Records: Family Christian 6-12
Scotlandville 61, Dunham 50
Scotlandville 9 17 13 22 – 61
Dunham 14 8 15 13 – 50
SCORING: Scotlandville: Reece Beekman 23, Carvell Teasett 18, Tai’Ron Joseph 14, Jonathan Horton 4, Morantz James 2; Dunham: Jordan Wright 18, Carlos Stewart 13, Salle Wilson 11, Ralph Davenport 6, Ty Spurlock 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 5 (Teasett 4, Joseph); Dunham 3 (Stewart, Wright, Wilson).
Records: Scotlandville 10-0, Dunham 7-2.
St. Michael 73, Catholic-PC 34
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 4 4 11 15-34
St. Michael 23 22 12 8-73
SCORING: Catholic-Pointe Coupee: D. Brew 14, L. Brown 7, N. Carriere 5, T. Langlois 3, B. Scott 2, M. Davis 1, K. McDowell 1, R. Lambert; St. Michael: Maxwell Alfred 15, Ty Wells 12, Wilson Fields, Wesley Fields 7, Trey Spears 7, Lance Williams 6, Anthony Igiede 5, Jacob Abadie 4, Chancler James 2, Ethan Frances 2, Zach Josephson 2
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic PC 3 (Brown 1, Carriere 1, Langlois 1); St. Michael 5 (Alfred 3, Spears 1, Wesley Fields 1)
Records: St Michael 5-3
Girls basketball
Family Christian 46, Lutheran 10
Lutheran 0 0 8 2-10
Family Christian 17 13 14 2-46
SCORING: LUTHERAN: Buckley 5, J. Henry 5; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Jamila Smith 16, Lauren Rachal 6, Cantrell Smith 6, Brianna Johnson 3, Lindi Rachal 3, Lexi Rachal 2, Katelyn Hubbard 2, Shelby Stuart 2, Kathleen Diaz 2, Dakaria Smith 2, Arly Rios 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Family Christian 2 (Jamila Smith 1, Lindi Rachal 1)
Records: Lutheran: 0-2; Family Christian 8-3
White Castle 48, Dunham 41
White Castle 17 15 12 4-48
Dunham 12 5 17 7-41
SCORING: WHITE CASTLE: Jai’ereon Brown 27, Taylar Wesley 8, Tahlor Haynes 6, Jalaya Dorsey 2; DUNHAM: N. Marshall 14, L. Hampton 10, S. Brady 4, M. Coast 6, S. Moreaux 5
Records: White Castle 3-4
Boys soccer
McKinley 4, Belaire 1
Goals: McKINLEY: Brandon Dubon (2), Cobe Williams (1), Lester Rodriguez (1)
Goalkeepers: McKinley: Kevin Carias (4 saves)
Records: Belaire 0-2; McKinley 2-1
Parkview Baptist 4, St. Charles 3
Goals: PBS: Andrew Aucoin, Cole Evans, Malik Abraham, Andrew Finn
Records: PBS: 4-0-1