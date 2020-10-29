Parkview Baptist's Rylee Moore remembers her first Capital City Swim Championships meet. Moore was a fifth-grader, but can easily draw parallels between then and now.
“That first time I did the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke,” Moore said. “I’m going to the same events this weekend. They say to start strong and finish strong … well that is what I am trying to do.”
Moore, a TCU commitment, is among the competitors to watch during the three-day COVID-19-adjusted CCSL meet set for Friday through Sunday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Preliminaries for separate girls and boys sessions based on the classifications of schools are part of the adjustment. No fans will be allowed for any of the sessions.
Moore and Liberty’s Riley Brown return after being selected as the Outstanding Swimmers at last year’s CCSL meet. Traditional powers Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy also look to add to their list of titles.
Division I-based Class 5A schools make up the large schools contingent. Division II-IV comprise the small schools group.
The Division I girls prelims begin at 2:05 p.m. Friday, followed by the Division II-IV girls at 4:30 p.m. The Division I boys prelims open Saturday’s schedule at 8:05 a.m.
The Division II-IV boys prelims at 11:35 a.m. and the girls finals for all divisions follow at 4:15 p.m. The meet concludes with the combined boys finals at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Another key COVID-related change has relays swimming in every other lane to prevent crowding behind the starting blocks.
“My twin brother Brooks and I feel fortunate were able swim in this meet when we were younger,” Moore explained. “I think some of the rules have changed since then and it is no longer possible to do that. I always love this meet.
“This year is different with no fans and separate boys and girls meets. But with my teammates, we have all worked to make it fun. I think that is what I will remember.”