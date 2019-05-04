Over the years, the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track & Field meet provided plenty of memories for Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy.
But those memories nothing like what happened Saturday, when the schools claimed the Class 5A titles together.
The Bears gave coach Pete Boudreaux his 50th LHSAA title in his final meet as the school’s head track coach. St. Joseph’s made history, winning its first LHSAA track title in a meet that flipped the usual script in many ways.
“After all the time and the dedication he (Boudreaux) has given to this team and to the school, we knew it would not be right unless we sent him out with his 50th,” Catholic sprinter DJ Butler said. “We’ve been working and he (Boudreaux) pushed us all year."
Catholic finished with 70 points, ahead of the other local 5A boys power, Zachary at 50. Alexandria Senior High had 40. Zachary coach Chris Carrier, a former Catholic assistant, ran to hug Boudreaux, who said: “To be down here with one of my guys … that’s perfect.”
Those moments were framed by the cheers of the St. Joseph’s Academy team awaiting the trophy presentation. A third-place finish in the 4x400 relay gave the Redstickers the final six points they needed to finish at 71.5, just ahead of John Curtis (67) and Zachary (52).
“At the end of the meet, coach (Charlie) Daigle told us we needed to get fourth and we got third,” SJA’s Taylor Winters said. “We were not running for ourselves at that point … we were running for our team. This means everything.”
Lauren Hendry added: “This is a team like no other. Coach Daigle says it all the time and tells us he sees potential. I’m so proud.”
Distance events were a big part of the championship story for the Redstickers. Sophie Martin won the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 13.58 seconds, edging teammate Isabelle Brown by two-hundreths of a second. Hendry took second and Martin was third in the 3,200.
Winters and Lydia Poché were second and third in the 800. SJA’s 4x800 relay also claimed a second-place finish. The threat of inclement weather led meet officials to run the 3,200, 1,600 and 4x800 relays in large heats with staggered starts, something SJA adjusted to.
While Zachary’s Sean Burrell won the 400 meters, the Bears picked up 12 key points with Butler placing second and Ebenezer Aggrey fourth.
A short time later Jackson Rimes won the javelin in 181 feet, 8 inches, and Jack Maddox was third, adding 16 points. The Bears opened the running events by winning the 4x200 relay in 1:26.25.
“We just lit it up from the first event,” Catholic’s Boudreaux said. “We exceeded all the expectations and seedings. They adapted to the situation and just performed.”
Zachary’s Burrell did not win every race he had, but the junior sprint standout did not disappoint and the Outstanding Performer for 5A boys. He ran two times that rank fourth nationally winning the 400 meters in 46.52 seconds and the 200 in 20.79 seconds. Burrell also placed second in the 110 hurdles and was part of a second-place 4x100 relay.
The Broncos’ Orsciana Beard claimed the Outstanding Performer honor for 3A girls. Beard won the 100 hurdles in 14.84 and the triple jump in 39-1¼ and was second in the long jump.
There were other notable finishes, including two wins for Baton Rouge High’s Logan Lewis in the girls shot put and discus. St. Amant’s Regan West won the girls 300 hurdles for a second time and Broadmoor’s Donald Jones, who won the boys triple.
SJA’s Daigle summed it up this way, “Coaches look for an intangible of team unity and a bond. This group has it. The meet didn’t go exactly like we wanted. They never do, but it went well enough.”