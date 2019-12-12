Division IV championship
No. 5 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 7 Catholic-Pointe Coupee
WHEN: Noon Friday
RECORDS: Ouachita Christian 12-1; Catholic-PC 11-2
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Ouachita Christian beat No. 12 Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 54-0, No. 4 Calvary Baptist 49-47 and No. 8 Country Day 56-41; Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat No. 10 Cedar Creek 28-7, No. 2 Opelousas Catholic 13-0 and No. 6 Southern Lab 21-8.
STATE TITLES: Ouachita Christian 6 (most recent, 2014); Catholic-PC 1 (1978)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Ouachita Christian (2014, beat Southern Lab 52-6); Catholic-PC (1978, beat St. Edmund 45-16)
TOP STORYLINE: Guess who? Both teams were not among the LHSAA’s power rankings leaders during the year and were perhaps overlooked because of that. Other teams like top-seeded Vermilion Catholic, two-time runner-up Ascension Catholic and Shreveport area power Calvary Baptist garnered more attention. But it will be two small-town teams, Ouachita Christian located just outside Monroe, and New Roads-based Catholic-PC, squaring off in New Orleans.
GAMEPLAN: The name of the game is ball control for both teams. CHSPC does it with a flexbone offense that is run-oriented. Though OCS is known for passing the ball, it is worth noting that QB Hunter Herring had 300 rushing yards and five TDs in the Eagles’ semifinal win over Country Day. Catholic-PC runs different looks out of the option attack typically give opponents fits as the clock winds down. The offensive line that gains an advantage may ultimately be the key to victory.
KEY PLAYERS: Ouachita Christian: QB Herring has is a dual-threat player who can be a bruising runner but he has 1,630 passing yards with 24 TDs, along with 952 rushing yards and 21 TDs. SE/FS/RS Will Fitzhugh, son of OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh, has 1,927 all-purpose yards and is a threat in all phases of the game, including defense; OL/DL Grant Mashaw has 78 tackles, with 16 tackles for loss. RB Dillon Dougan has 904 rushing yards and eight TDs. Catholic-PC: SB/CB Matthew Langlois has become a breakout star for the Hornets with 1,236 rushing yards, an 11.7 yards per carry average with 27 TDs. On defense, he has 62 tackles with 12 for loss. S/SB Nick Carriere is the leader if the defense with 84 tackles and adds 539 rushing yards. S Micah Cifreo has 11 career interceptions, including six this year along with 70 tackles. FB Colin Grezaffi has 1,196 rushing yards and is a game-time decision because of injury.
Class 2A championship
No. 1 Ferriday vs. No. 2 Many
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Friday
RECORDS: Ferriday 13-1, Many 10-3
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Ferriday beat Vinton 58-0, Port Allen 36-13, Kinder 40-21 and Amite 42-14. Many beat Vidalia 59-0, East Feliciana 24-20, Pine 49-21 and Kentwood 17-14.
STATE TITLES: Ferriday four (most recent, 1956 in Class 1A); Many one (2014)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Ferriday (1984, lost to John Curtis 23-7 in 2A); Many (2014, beat Kinder 22-15 in 2A)
TOP STORYLINE: They’re back! After a few near misses in the semifinals in recent years, Ferriday makes its first trip to the Prep Classic in 35 years and seeks the school’s first LHSAA title since 1956. The Trojans were one of Louisiana’s most storied programs in the 1950s. This Ferriday team brings a 13-game winning streak into the title game. Next year was supposed to be the best year for Many, but who says good things can’t come a year early.
GAMEPLAN: Expect both teams in this game to stay grounded for the most part. Both have relied heavily on dominant rushing attacks and solid defense. No need to change anything for Week 15.
KEY PLAYERS: Ferriday: QB Kobe Dillon is a dangerous dual threat player who has 1,936 passing yards with 21 TDs and 1,386 rushing yards and 23 TDs. RB Byron Miligan has 1,552 rushing yards and 10 TDs, RB Jaquarius Davis adds 494 rushing yards. Many: RB Terrence Williams has 1,914 yards and 33 TDs, Shamarion Wiseman runs close behind with 1,820 yards and 22 TDs. DE Roy Miller anchors the defense.
Class 3A championship
(1) St. James vs. (23) Jennings
WHEN: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: St. James 14-0; Jennings 9-5
HOW THEY GOT HERE: St. James: Beat No. 32 Mansfield 28-0, No. 17 Green Oaks 41-8, No. 24 Brusly 32-13 and No. 12 Union Parish 25-14. Jennings: Beat No. 10 Carroll 34-27, No. 7 Church 14-13, No. 2 Sterlington 39-38 and No. 6 McDonogh 35 21-20.
STATE TITLES: St. James four (most recent, 1979); Jennings two (most recent, 1992)
LAST TIME IN A STATE FINAL: St. James lost to Lutcher 41-14 in 2015; Jennings beat Cecilia 14-7 in 1992.
TOP STORYLINE: St. James came into the season loaded with talent and lived up to its expectations, going undefeated on the season, becoming the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A and earning the No. 1 seed. Jennings is the Cinderella of the season, the highest seed in any final with five losses, making their first trip to the final since 1992. The Bulldogs are the first team to knock off four top 10 seeds on the way to a final.
GAMEPLAN: Jennings will have to play better than the Saints in the secondary to stop St. James’ wide receivers. St. James will have to play tough up front to stop the Bulldogs' running game.
KEY PLAYERS: St. James: QB Shamar Smith is a two-year starter after moving from wide receiver. He says that makes him a better QB. He has a full arsenal of offensive weapons in RB Sean Lebeouf (Navy commitment) and WR Shazz Preston. The defense has recorded 44 sacks, led by senior Chase Geason’s 14. Jennings: RB Trevor Etienne is the younger brother of Clemson standout Travis Etienne. QB Lawrence Wilridge leads the split back veer offense.