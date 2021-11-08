A look at the LHSAA’s basic districting plan for 2022-24 that was released Monday reflects both enrollment-based change and how some things remain the same.
Class 5A has the least change. Though McKinley drops down to Class 4A enrollment-wise, Liberty moves up to take the Panthers’ spot in District 5-5A. District 4-5A is unchanged.
Meanwhile, two Class 3A teams moving up to 4A, Brusly and West Feliciana, find themselves in separate districts.
Assistant executive director Michael Federico said the plan will not be altered before the second classification meeting set for Nov. 15 at the LHSAA office. Appeals and petitions will be addressed at the meeting.
Here is a breakdown of what the basic plan means for Baton Rouge area schools.
Class 5A
Though Ascension and Livingston Parish schools have planned to lobby to have their combined total of six schools placed together, the LHSAA plan sent out to schools and the media keeps it traditional.
District 4-5A is the same with a mix of Livingston and Baton Rouge Schools. Liberty moving into the 5-5A spot vacated by McKinley is the lone 5-5A change and its core group of Baton Rouge and Ascension schools.
Class 4A
Brusly moves into 4A and along with Plaquemine is set to be in a revamped Acadiana area district (now 5-4A) that would include Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge, Cecilia, Livonia and Opelousas.
The new BR-based 6-4A would include West Feliciana and McKinley, along with holdovers Belaire, Broadmoor, Istrouma, St. Michael and Tara.
Class 3A
With Baker (dropping to 2A), Brusly and West Feliciana moving out of what was 7-3A, a new 6-3A would add Port Allen (moving up from 2A) and coed nonfootball Doyle of Livingston Parish.
Traditional 3A schools Madison Prep, Parkview Baptist and University remain, along with Collegiate Baton Rouge and Mentorship Academy.
Class 2A
A reimagined 6-2A (previously 8-2A) would add two schools, Baker and coed nonfootball French Settlement, another Livingston Parish school.
Capitol, Dunham, East Feliciana, Episcopal and Northeast all stay put.
Class 1A
There is a couple of notable shifts. Catholic-Pointe Coupee was previously in Acadiana-based 5-1A but would join a new 8-1A along with Kentwood. Thrive Academy would move over into the other area district, 7-1A.
The 7-1A alignment includes Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian, St John, Thrive and White Castle. CHSPC, Central Private, False River Academy, Slaughter Community Charter and Southern Lab would make up 8-1A, which was previously 6-1A.