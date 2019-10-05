A game-winning Hail Mary pass play is one of the most exciting plays in football. The time for the LHSAA, and its select schools in particular, to dial one up is now.
Why? Sunday, Oct. 6, is two months away from the projected date for select schools to begin hosting their first standalone LHSAA-sanctioned football title games. There is no “final” plan in place to do so, other than the basic proposal passed in January.
There has been plenty of talk and posturing. The whole process has become exasperating. There have been meetings and surveys. Players and their parents want answers. Some ask me. I don't have any.
LHSAA member principals voted in January to approve separate title games for select schools in the sports split along select/nonselect lines — football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
The proposals by Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer were pretty basic. Title games in each sport would be played at the home site of the higher-seeded school. The LHSAA would provide a game ball, trophies and MVP awards and in return would get a percentage of ticket sales. Football is the only sport that allows for a neutral site because not all select schools have their own stadium.
The latest, as confirmed by both sides, is that LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine has agreed to work with a group of four select school principals — one from each division — to move forward.
But little has happened in the past two weeks since select schools rejected an offer to return to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in December. A survey that required a unanimous vote in favor of a return to the Superdome revealed divisions within the select divisions. For example, in Division II, eight 4A and 3A schools voted to return to the Prep Classic and eight were against.
A source close to the situation describes it as a “mess,” saying that playing at the site of the higher seed as passed by the membership in January is what should happen. Boyer, whom I have a great deal of respect for, says he was “naïve” about the complications and logistics when the proposals passed.
The formation of the Louisiana Select Association over the summer as a means to unify select schools has become a point of contention in multiple ways. Bonine publicly has stated that the LHSAA will not recognize the LSA or its actions. That list includes seeking bids to host football title games at sites such as Tulane, UL and Southeastern.
Where does all this leave the LHSAA and its select schools? In the toughest spot since the LHSAA split its football championships in 2013. Talk about plans for reuniting select/nonselect schools has to wait.
The clock is winding down.