Most athletes tell you they love hearing the roar of the crowd. For East Ascension’s Santos Ramos, there was an unexpected bonus.
Less than hour after bringing fans to their feet with an electrifying throw and pin, Ramos was clutching the Outstanding Wrestler award for the 49th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament.
“I had no idea. I have never won here before, so I did not expect it (award),” Santos said as he was surrounded by teammates and family Saturday night. "This is great."
Individual victories by two seniors, Ramos at 160 pounds and Live Oak’s Rayden Ingram at 145 pounds, were key local highlights on the final day of the two-tournament that attracted more than 60 teams to the Lamar Dixon Center in Gonzales.
Dutchtown’s Tyler Addison (170) and Hayden Harms (195) claimed runner-up finishes. Brother Martin finished with 264½ points and won the team title for the eighth straight year.
Teurlings Catholic was second at 219. Host Catholic High placed fourth at 163 to lead the contingent of local teams. East Ascension was seventh and Dutchtown finished 11th.
In front of a savvy crowd made up of wrestlers and coaches, Ramos provided the "wow" factor. All it took was 45 seconds.
An acrobatic throw of an opponent is something you normally see in professional wrestling. But that is exactly what Santos did and he followed it with cradle hold to get the pin and the win in 45 seconds, eliciting loud cheers and applause from the fans.
A semifinals sneak peek at his finals foe, Leif Clinton of Texas-based Rockwell Heath, gave Santos all knowledge he needed.
“I looked over at (Clinton) and I saw the way he was using his hands,” Santos said. “I knew then I was going to have the chance to throw him and use the cradle. I went for it. When I heard the crowd, that got me more excited.”
East Ascension coach Patrick Mahoney added, “I told (Ramos) that this guy would come at him hard and to take advantage of it. He did and it was a beautiful thing to see.”
Ramos and Live Oak’s Ingram both defeated Heath wrestlers in the finals. Ingram gutted out a 7-2 victory over Heath’s Zaren Anderson at 145.
“In the beginning, I was trying to gauge what (Anderson) could do,” Ingram said. “I think both of us were doing the same thing. But I just decided to go hard for it. Winning this tournament … it means everything.”