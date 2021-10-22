Scotlandville compiled some gaudy statistics.
Second-ranked Zachary had everything it needed to notch a 48-32 victory over Scotlandville in a crucial District 4-5A game played Friday night at ZHS.
“This football team we have has played in a lot of big games,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “There were was no panic … we just stayed locked in and focused.
“And to end the game we did, taking the ball with six minutes left and then running out the clock. As a former offensive lineman, I can tell you it was a thing of beauty.”
With the win, the Broncos (8-0, 3-0) raced out to a 24-0 lead in the first half. ZHS remains unbeaten in the 4-5A race.
Connor Wisham and Camren Stewart combined for 213 rushing yards for the winners. It was a Stewart who had two jarring fourth-quarter TD runs in the red zone to help keep the Broncos on a roll and in control.
“We had opportunities … and we are always going to battle and so will Zachary,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “We made plays. But we dug ourselves too big of a hole."
Texas A&M commitment Eli Holstein completed 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown and also ran for two TDs. ZHS’ Charles Robertson caught seven passes for 151 and a TD.
His counterpart, C’zavian Teasett completed 18 of 42 passes for 348 yards and two TDs. Running back Chance Williams had 193 yards of offense with 120 receiving yards and one TD and 73 rushing yards. Williams also scored on a 78-yard kickoff return for a score.
Key points in the game included the opening possession when ZHS’ Emauri Sibley intercepted a Teasett pass in the end zone to snuff out a huge threat.
The Broncos’ Robertson had receptions of 23 and 50 yards that set up first-half TDs for the winners as they built a 17-0 lead. But a key miscue by Scotlandville came early in the second quarter also was pivotal.
Scotlandville was forced to punt deep in its own territory. Kylin Jackson picked up a SHS punt that bounced into the line and ran it 15 back yards into the end zone to make it 24-0 with 9:40 to go in the half.
Scotlandville scored twice to make it two-score game going into the second half. But Zachary drove 65 yards in nine plays to open the second half. A 2-yard run by Holstein made it 31-10.
The Broncos’ Jerome Robinson intercepted Teasett in the red zone on the first Scotlandville possession of the second half. Kellen Conachen’s second field goal but the Broncos up 34-10.
Scotlandville’s Williams countered with his 78-yard kickoff return for a TD with 1:58 in the third and it was 34-18. The Broncos responded with Stewart’s first TD run to make it 41-18 and keep the Hornets at arm’s length with 9:22 remaining.