NATCHITOCHES — Rodeo star Steve Duhon needed just four words.
“Icing on the cake,” Duhon said, summing up his feelings as part of the 12-member class inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
A near capacity crowd of 670 attended the induction ceremony held Saturday night at the Natchitoches Events Center.
The group included six inductees with LSU ties, a New Orleans Saints star with small college roots and three posthumous inductees.
It was an emotional event for the families of two posthumous inductees — UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux and LSU lineman Eric Andolsek.
This week marked the 30th anniversary of Andolsek’s death in an accident on his property. Robichaux died three years ago.
“I think he would look up today and see guys that I used to watch on TV on Sundays and say it’s an honor and a privilege,” Robichaux’s son, Justin, said. “And to be here with you today as a family is an honor and a privilege.”
Andolsek’s brother Andy said he still has people in their hometown of Thibodaux stop to tell him stories about his younger brother. “Now 30 years have passed, but he has not been forgotten.”
The induction class included:
• Teddy Allen, Distinguished Service in Sports Journalism (award-winning writer, columnist for multiple publications, broadcaster).
• Andolsek, LSU football (All-American, All-SEC, 1991 All-Pro for Detroit Lions in 1991 by USA Today).
• Jay Cicero, Dave Dixon Sports Leadership Award (25 years as president and CEO of New Orleans Sports Foundation).
• Duhon (Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, National Cowboy Hall of Fame, played as a freshman linebacker at LSU in 1981).
• Claney Duplechin, High schools (64 LHSAA titles in track and field, cross country at Episcopal-Baton Rouge, LSU graduate).
• Jahri Evans, New Orleans Saints (offensive lineman, All-Pro 2009-12, six Pro Bowls, part of Saints’ Super Bowl winning team).
• Dr. Eddie Flynn, Loyola boxing (gold medal, 1932 Olympics in welterweight division, two-time AAU champion).
• Garland Forman, Distinguished Service in Sports Journalism (Past president of LSWA, LPA, numerous newspaper awards).
• Susan Jackson, LSU gymnastics (12-time All-American, three individual national titles, first gymnast inducted into LSHOF)
• Britni Sneed Newman, LSU softball (two-time first-team All-American, All-SEC, SEC Pitcher of the Year, SEC Player of the Year).
• Robichaux, UL, McNeese baseball (1,177 wins, Louisiana’s winningest college baseball coach).
• Kyle Williams, LSU football (Second-team All-American, six-time Pro Bowl selection for Buffalo Bills).
The Saints’ Evans shared his inspirational story. It looked like a knee injury could end his football career before he played a down at Bloomsburg University.
“I was determined,” Evans said. “I told myself I will play this year (last year of high school), I will play in college and I will play in the NFL.”
Representing his hometown of Ruston, LSU and Louisiana was a priority for Williams, which makes the LSHOF induction so special.
“I am extremely honored and excited,” Williams said, now an assistant coach at Ruston High. “To be honored in your home state means a lot.”