In a place where the quest for playoff seeding, a much-needed win and a milestone came together, it was Brusly guard Je’Sean LeDuff who took control.
LeDuff scored 26 of his game-high 42 points in the second half of a 74-62 road win over Glen Oaks Friday night at GOHS.
“We were down by maybe nine points (at the start of the third quarter),” LeDuff said. “When we got to like four points … that’s when I knew we had them.
“They started turning the ball over and making mistakes. We picked up on it. We are an inexperienced team. I knew I had to get to the rack to get my team back in the game.”
With the win in what was a District 7-3A round-robin, Brusly is 11-11 following a 1-8 start. LeDuff is the only returning starter for Brusly, a Class 3A semifinalist last March.
Nicholas Honore led Glen Oaks (15-8) with 23 points. Both teams entered with an eye on playoff seeding. The game also was an attempt at career win No. 899 for GOHS coach Harvey Adger.
“We are so young, and it has been tough this year,” Brusly coach Kirby Loupe said. “This is a game we would have lost earlier in the year. We were down by (almost) 20 early, and they did not give up.
“Coach Adger is a great coach … a legend. And a better mentor and man. It was great to see some of his former players here. But I am glad he didn’t get No. 899 tonight.”
Glen Oaks entered the game at No. 26 in the most recent LHSAA power ratings, while Brusly was at No. 29. The Friday game ends regular-season for the Panthers, who were caught up in another numbers game.
The six-member GOHS team has fought depth issues, along with a late start to the season because of football. The Panthers were down to five players twice in the game when Harry Carter went down with cramps.
“(Brusly) is solid and you can’t turn the ball over against teams like that and expect to win,” GOHS’ Adger said. “But I don’t think I have ever had a team that has given me as much in the way this group has.
“We didn’t even practice until Dec. 15 and to get 15 wins in the regular season is an accomplishment.”
The Panthers raced ahead by running the floor and taking advantage of early Brusly mistakes. A free throw by Honore gave GOHS a 17-point edge at 41-24 with two minutes left in the first half.
Brusly turned the game around by outscoring Glen Oaks 27-14 in the third quarter with LeDuff scoring 17 points in the period. Frank Samuel’s 3-pointer gave Brusly its first lead at 59-57 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
BHS never trailed again and outscored Glen Oaks 15-5 in the final quarter, capitalizing on 14 second-half turnovers.