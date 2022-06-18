Boys
Field events
Discus: 1, Gerard Lorio, Catholic High, 155-05. 2, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 154-5. 3, Jemarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 150-02
High jump: 1, Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 6-6, Donald Butler, Walker, 6-6. 3, De’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 6-4.
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 198-05. 2, Jordan Antoine, Port Allen, 177-03, 3, William Riley, Catholic High, 170-09.
Long jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-7 1/4. 2, Broderick Scott, Scotlandville, 23-0. 3, Jerome Robinson, Zachary, 23-0.
Pole vault: 1, Justin Perrault, Denham Springs, 14-04. 2, Branson Phillips, Catholic High, 13-06. 3, Aiden Brumfield, Walker, 13-00.
Shot put: 1, Grant Griffin, Catholic High, 59-03. 2, Taishon Nelson, Zachary, 53-06. 3, Mekhi Smith, Scotlandville, 53-0.
Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-11.50. 2, Clayton Warner, St. Amant, 44-11. 3, D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 44-4.
Track events
100 meters: 1, Carl Williams, Southern Lab, 10.49. 2, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.55. 3, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.66.
200: 1, Jordan Matthews, Woodlawn, 21.29. 2, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.38. 3, Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 21.70.
400: 1, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 46.90. 2, Imania Coleman, West, Feliciana 49.17. 3, Hezekiah Dantzler, Madison Prep, 49.63.
800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:54.03. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:54.97. 3, LeJaune George, Zachary, 1:55.49.
1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:12.01. 2, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 4:25.89. 3, LeJaune George, Zachary, 4:26.86.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:14.59. 2, Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 9:29.55. 3, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 9:32.17.
110-meter hurdles: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 14.29. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.30. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 14.40.
300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 37.39. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 39.14. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 39.63.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Woodlawn 41.58. 2, Scotlandville 42.06. 3, Duthtown 42.17.
4x200 relay: 1, Woodlawn 1:26.05. 2, Scotlandville 1:26.72. 3, White Castle 1:27.60.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic High 3:17.98. 2, Dutchtown 3:23.28. 3, Madison Prep 3:23.60
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High 7:47.77. 2, Zachary 8:15.91. 3, Scotlandville 8:16.56.
Girls
Field events
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 141-10. 2, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 136-07. 3, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 129-9.5.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-7. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-6. 3, Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 5-6.
Javelin: 1, Rebecca Bordelon, SJA, 126-6. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 125-01.50. 3, Lyndsey Cifreo, Walker, 119-3.50.
Long jump: 1, Tristan Harris, 19-1.50. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 18-11.50. 3, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 18-9.25.
Pole vault: 1, Ava Riche, SJA, 13-00. 2, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-06. 3, Madelyn Aime, Maurepas, 10-06. 3, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-06.
Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 45-0. 2, Jaydan Jackson, 44-09. 3, Jamyah Williams, Madison Prep, 42-11.75.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 39-9.5. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 38-00. 3, Sahnya Lathon, East Ascensio, 37-8.5.
Track events
100 meters: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.74. 2, Arian Linton, Dutchtown, 11.78. 3, Jordan Taylor, Denham Springs, 11.81.
200: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 23.86. 2, Arian Linton, Dutchtown, 24.02. 3, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 24.55.
400: 1, Layden Jack, Scotlandville, 57.97. 2, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 59.34. 3, Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 59.79.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:15.94. 2, Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 2:18.43. 3, Kiarra Spiller, Istrouma, 2:23.24.
1,600: 1, Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 5:10.59. 2, Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 5:12.82. 3, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 5:17.39.
3,200: 1, Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 11:31.18. 2, Grace Renhoff, SJA, 11:31.27. 3, Riley Ries, Dunham, 11:31.90.
100-meter hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.58. 2,Daila Young, Episcopal, 14.57. 3, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 14.58.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.74. 2, Jessica Pitcher, Scotlandville, 44.43. 3, Daila Young, Episcopal, 44.46
4x100-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville 46.60. 2, Dutchtown 47.87. 3, Zachary 47.90.
4x200 relay: 1, Scotlandville 1:38.10. 2, SJA 1:41.40. 3, Zachary 1:41.84.
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:52.03. 2, Baton Rouge High 3:59.97. 3, SJA 4:00.68.
4x800 relay: 1, SJA 9:34.67. 2, Scotlandville 9:51.41. 3, Episcopal 9:55.00.