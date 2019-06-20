The Baton Rouge Soccer Club (BRSC) is hosting the 2019 US Youth Soccer National Championship Series’ Southern Regional tournament which starts Friday at the BREC Burbank Soccer Complex and the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Over 220 teams and approximately 4,000 players from 12 states will compete in boys and girls divisions for ages from under-13 to under-19 age groups. The tourney continues through June 27 and the top finishers to advance to the national championships scheduled for July.
Baton Rouge last hosted the National Championship Series in 2014. Southern Regional winners of the U-13 through U-19 brackets will play in the 2019 US Youth Soccer National Championships set for Overland Park, Kansas.
Executive Director of Baton Rouge Soccer Club Louie Smothermon is looking forward to the impact of hosting this event will have on his club and community.
“The Baton Rouge Soccer Club is honored to host the 2019 Southern Regionals,” Smothermon said in a press release. “We are looking forward to running a first-class event and showcasing some of the best youth soccer talent around."
To learn more about the US Youth Soccer National Championships, visit http://brsoccer.org.