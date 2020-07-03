One Zoom call with LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph over a month ago truly had it all for Zachary High’s Chris Hilton Jr.
“Once I got off that Zoom, it hit me … I knew LSU was where I am supposed to be,” Hilton said. “After that, I prayed about it and talked to my parents. They were good with the decision. Then we set a date.”
That date was Friday — when Hilton, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Tigers. The 6-foot, 170-pound Hilton is LSU’s 14th commitment for 2021 and is the third wide receiver in the class, joining Jojo Earle of Aledo, Texas, and Deion Smith of Jackson, Mississippi.
Though Hilton was impressed with the numbers wide receivers put up during LSU’s run to the 2019 BCS National Title, the ZHS senior was unsure of where he would fit into the offense. He said Joseph provided examples and explained the LSU offense, telling Hilton he would likely be a slot receiver who also would also be split outside, depending on the game.
“Once coach Joseph did that, I could see myself in the offense,” Hilton said. “LSU is a great choice for my family because my parents won’t have to go far to see me play.”
Hilton is one of two prized wide receivers from District 4-5A that LSU is pursuing. Hilton said he hopes to help “recruit” Walker’s Brian Thomas Jr.
The duo has taken turns atop Louisiana’s lists of 2021 receivers season since the end of their sophomore seasons. According to 247sports, Hilton is Louisiana’s No. 4 player for 2021 and is rated eighth nationally among wideouts. The 6-foot-4 Thomas is listed No. 3 in Louisiana and seventh on the national list by 247sports.
“I have talked to him (Thomas) about coming to LSU,” Hilton said. “That would be great.”
Alabama also is among the suitors for both Hilton and Thomas. A stellar sophomore season pushed Hilton into the spotlight. He caught two touchdown passes for 91 yards in the Broncos’ 27-24 win over West Monroe in the 2018 Class 5A title game, including the game-winning 80-yard reception with 1:51 remaining.
Hilton’s leaping first-half TD catch showcased his athletic ability. He cleared 7-feet in the Division I high jump at the LHSAA indoor meet two months later and 6-10 early in the 2019 indoor season.
An injury short-circuited Hilton’s 2019 outdoor track season and half of the 2019 football season. But Hilton returned in time to record 43 catches for 846 yards and 11 TDs, helping the Broncos advance to the 5A semifinals where they lost to eventual champion Acadiana.
“He doesn’t show emotion very much,” Chris Hilton Sr. said. “But we could see today that he was excited when he made the announcement. And so are we.”